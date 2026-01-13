2026 Vital 2 Life Counseling Services

The Arno Profile System assists Christian Counselors by looking at and identifying a persons' spiritual genetics. ​ Temperament, in simple terms, is the inborn (not genetic, i.e. brown hair, blue eyes, etc.) part of man that determines how he reacts to people, places, and things. In short, it is how people interact with their environments and the world around them. Temperament pinpoints our perception of ourselves and the people who love us. It is also the determining factor in how well we handle the stresses and pressures of life. ​Temperament can best be defined as Spiritual genetics or God's imprint upon each one of us. Three are involved in the conception of a child, the mother, the father, and the Creator.

The Arno Profile System assists Christian Counselors by looking at and identifying a persons' spiritual genetics. ​ Temperament, in simple terms, is the inborn (not genetic, i.e. brown hair, blue eyes, etc.) part of man that determines how he reacts to people, places, and things. In short, it is how people interact with their environments and the world around them. Temperament pinpoints our perception of ourselves and the people who love us. It is also the determining factor in how well we handle the stresses and pressures of life. ​Temperament can best be defined as Spiritual genetics or God's imprint upon each one of us. Three are involved in the conception of a child, the mother, the father, and the Creator.

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