2026 Vital 2 Life Counseling Services

Adult or Teen (13+) Individual Counseling Session
50-minute session
Adult or Teen (13+) Individual Counseling Session
50-minute session
Couples Counseling Session
$170
Pre-marital or Married Couples Counseling Session
50-minute session
Pre-marital or Married Couples Counseling Session
50-minute session
Child Counseling Session
$60
Child Counseling Session
30-minute session
Child Counseling Session
30-minute session
Group Counseling
$70
3 or more individuals coming in for counseling together
50-minute sessions
Cost is per person
3 or more individuals coming in for counseling together
50-minute sessions
Cost is per person
Temperament Assessment
$85
The Arno Profile System assists Christian Counselors by looking at and identifying a persons' spiritual genetics.
Temperament, in simple terms, is the inborn (not genetic, i.e. brown hair, blue eyes, etc.) part of man that determines how he reacts to people, places, and things. In short, it is how people interact with their environments and the world around them. Temperament pinpoints our perception of ourselves and the people who love us. It is also the determining factor in how well we handle the stresses and pressures of life.
Temperament can best be defined as Spiritual genetics or God's imprint upon each one of us. Three are involved in the conception of a child, the mother, the father, and the Creator.
The Arno Profile System assists Christian Counselors by looking at and identifying a persons' spiritual genetics.
Temperament, in simple terms, is the inborn (not genetic, i.e. brown hair, blue eyes, etc.) part of man that determines how he reacts to people, places, and things. In short, it is how people interact with their environments and the world around them. Temperament pinpoints our perception of ourselves and the people who love us. It is also the determining factor in how well we handle the stresses and pressures of life.
Temperament can best be defined as Spiritual genetics or God's imprint upon each one of us. Three are involved in the conception of a child, the mother, the father, and the Creator.
Saturday Individual Counseling Session
$125
Saturday Adult or Teen (13+) Individual Counseling Session
50-minute session
Saturday Adult or Teen (13+) Individual Counseling Session
50-minute session
Saturday Couples Counseling Session
$225
Saturday Pre-marital or Married Couples Counseling Session
50-minute session
Saturday Pre-marital or Married Couples Counseling Session
50-minute session