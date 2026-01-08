2026 Vocal Boosters Cabaret Silent Auction

Includes a 6” Signature Cake (flavor of your choice) and One Dozen Freshly Baked Cookies. Everything from scratch.





Kneadymama Bakery is a delightful blend of science, passion, and the comforting essence of home. Kneadymama is more than a bakery; it's a celebration of the sheer joy derived from crafting and sharing delightful treats.

https://www.kneadymamabakery.com/

Value of $110