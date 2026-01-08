2026 Vocal Boosters Cabaret Silent Auction

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Starting bid
4 tickets for Fairytale Town.
Let your imagination run wild at Fairytale Town, a 3.5-acre children’s play park and outdoor children’s museum that brings fairytales and nursery rhymes to life!
https://www.fairytaletown.org/about/
Value $40
Starting bid
4 tickets for John's Incredible Pizza.
WE'RE MORE THAN A PIZZA PLACE. We're food and fun under one roof. Parties are our specialty!
Value $80
Starting bid
Includes a 6” Signature Cake (flavor of your choice) and One Dozen Freshly Baked Cookies. Everything from scratch.
Kneadymama Bakery is a delightful blend of science, passion, and the comforting essence of home. Kneadymama is more than a bakery; it's a celebration of the sheer joy derived from crafting and sharing delightful treats.
https://www.kneadymamabakery.com/
Value of $110
Starting bid
Family Pass to The SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity, Tickets, Book, Solar System Kit.
The SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity is Northern California’s immersive science center and community gathering space, adding to the vibrant growth in the capital of the Golden State.
MOSAC is a dynamic epicenter for STEAM education and an anchor point for Sacramento’s revitalized waterfront; Located in the historic power station overlooking Matsui Waterfront Park along the Sacramento River.
Value of $135
Starting bid
Wine Gift and Tasting Experience for 6.
Clarksburg, Ca has been the Heringer family home since 1868 when John Heringa immigrated from Holland to California. In the 1970s the Heringer family planted their first vineyard. Today the family shows the same boot strapping determination and love for their land and community at Heringer Estates by producing over 30 certified sustainable wines
Value $160
Starting bid
4 tickets for 2026 Season to Sacramento Republic FC. Tickets, Soccer Ball, Sac Republic Scarf, Ball Cap, Snacks, Electrolyte Mix
Sacramento Republic FC is an American professional soccer team based in Sacramento, California, that competes in the Western Conference of the USL Championship, the second level in US soccer.
https://www.sacrepublicfc.com/
Value of $175
Starting bid
4 tickets for California State Railroad Museum. Train Whistle, Train Model, Book
The California State Railroad Museum — your Museum — is the keeper of stories. Together, we collect them, we preserve them, and we tell them.
https://www.californiarailroad.museum/ Value of $180
Starting bid
Two bottles of Wine & Tasting Experience for 4 at Wise Villa Winery.
Since our first vintage was released in 2009, Wise Villa has been a family owned and operated winery, estate vineyard, and Tuscan-style Gourmet Restaurant located in the heart of the Sierra Foothills Wine Appellation of Placer County.
Value $240
Starting bid
Four (4) 18-Hole rounds of golf including Cart at Bartley Cavanaugh Golf Course, golf Balls, Nike Hat, Snacks, Electrolyte Mix
Bartley Cavanaugh Golf Course is the youngest of the City of Sacramento golf courses and the 18-hole course opened in 1995. Located at 8301 Freeport Blvd, the course was built as a links course and runs alongside the Sacramento River. https://www.bartleycavanaugh.com/
Value of $290
Starting bid
Family Series Subscription Voucher to The B Street Theatre. See 4 consecutive shows all year round. Our subscribers receive priority seating, flexible schedule changes.
The B Street Theatre is one of the region’s most enduring and celebrated entertainment destinations. We create and inspire community through exceptional live performances and the highest-quality educational programs. https://bstreettheatre.org/
Value of $400
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