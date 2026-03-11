2026 Voices Brunch - Raffle Tickets

Please show your receipt/confirmation to the representative to receive your allotment of ticket(s).
This will be considered a tax-deductible donation to the Imperfect Angels Organization, as an initiative to sustain our programming.
Please show your receipt/confirmation to the representative to receive your allotment of ticket(s).
This will be considered a tax-deductible donation to the Imperfect Angels Organization, as an initiative to sustain our programming.
Seven (7) Tickets
$5
This includes 7 tickets
Please show your receipt/confirmation to the representative to receive your allotment of ticket(s).
This will be considered a tax-deductible donation to the Imperfect Angels Organization, as an initiative to sustain our programming.
Please show your receipt/confirmation to the representative to receive your allotment of ticket(s).
This will be considered a tax-deductible donation to the Imperfect Angels Organization, as an initiative to sustain our programming.
Fifteen (15) Tickets
$10
This includes 15 tickets
Please show your receipt/confirmation to the representative to receive your allotment of ticket(s).
This will be considered a tax-deductible donation to the Imperfect Angels Organization, as an initiative to sustain our programming.
Please show your receipt/confirmation to the representative to receive your allotment of ticket(s).
This will be considered a tax-deductible donation to the Imperfect Angels Organization, as an initiative to sustain our programming.
Thirty-five (35) Tickets
$20
This includes 35 tickets
Please show your receipt/confirmation to the representative to receive your allotment of ticket(s).
This will be considered a tax-deductible donation to the Imperfect Angels Organization, as an initiative to sustain our programming.
Please show your receipt/confirmation to the representative to receive your allotment of ticket(s).
This will be considered a tax-deductible donation to the Imperfect Angels Organization, as an initiative to sustain our programming.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!