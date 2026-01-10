2026 Voices Brunch RSVP - Illinois

About this event
Any additional donation ($5 or more) will give you priority seating at the event. Please consider a donation of any size as we are not a governmental agency and community support is our survival...Thank you and we look forward to sharing this moment with you!
Any additional donation ($5 or more) will give you priority seating at the event. Please consider a donation of any size as we are not a governmental agency and community support is our survival...Thank you and we look forward to sharing this moment with you!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!