Imperfect Angels Organization

Hosted by

Imperfect Angels Organization

About this event

2026 Voices Brunch RSVP - Illinois

2139 City Gate Ln

Naperville, IL 60563, USA

Aurora Resident Admission - Must have Aurora address
$35

Any additional donation ($5 or more) will give you priority seating at the event. Please consider a donation of any size as we are not a governmental agency and community support is our survival...Thank you and we look forward to sharing this moment with you!

Non-Aurora Resident Admission
$35

Any additional donation ($5 or more) will give you priority seating at the event. Please consider a donation of any size as we are not a governmental agency and community support is our survival...Thank you and we look forward to sharing this moment with you!

Add a donation for Imperfect Angels Organization

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!