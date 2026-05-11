Legacy Volleyball Booster Club

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Legacy Volleyball Booster Club

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2026 Volleyball Sponsorships

Business Platinum item
Business Platinum
$600

The Business Platinum Sponsorship Package includes: one full page inside ad in 2026 LLV program, your business's name listed under Platinum sponsors on 2026 LLV T-shirt, your business logo shared on LLV socials , your business featured as a sponsor at home games and special events, guest invitation to Sponsor Appreciation Night, and two 2026 LLV Programs

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Business Gold item
Business Gold
$400

The Business Gold Sponsorship Package includes: one inside half page ad in 2026 LLV program, your business's name listed under Gold sponsors on 2026 LLV T-shirt, your business logo shared on LLV socials, your business featured as a sponsor at home games and special events, guest invitation to Sponsor Appreciation Night, and one 2026 LLV Program

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Business Silver item
Business Silver
$200

he Business Silver Sponsorship Package includes: one inside quarter page ad in 2026 LLV program, your business's name listed under Silver sponsors on 2026 LLV T-shirt, your business featured as a sponsor at home games and special events, guest invitation to Sponsor Appreciation Night, and one 2026 LLV Program

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Business Bronze item
Business Bronze
$100

The Business Bronze Sponsorship Package includes: one inside business card size ad in 2026 LLV program, your business's name listed under Bronze sponsors on 2026 LLV T-shirt, guest invitation to Sponsor Appreciation Night, and one 2026 LLV Program

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Business Royal item
Business Royal
$50

The Business Royal Sponsorship Package includes: one business card size ad in 2026 LLV Program, and guest invitation to Sponsor Appreciation Night

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Varsity Business Warm Up Sponsor item
Varsity Business Warm Up Sponsor
$900

An exclusive opportunity to have your business logo featured on the back of the 2026 LLV Varsity Pre-game Warm Up T-Shirts. Shirts will be worn at home and away games across North Texas. Also includes all Platinum level sponsorship perks!

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JV Business Warm Up Sponsor item
JV Business Warm Up Sponsor
$750

An exclusive opportunity to have your business logo featured on the back of the 2026 LLV JV Pre-game Warm Up T-Shirts. Shirts will be worn at home and away games across North Texas. Also includes all Platinum level sponsorship perks!

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Freshman Business Warm Up Sponsor item
Freshman Business Warm Up Sponsor
$750

An exclusive opportunity to have your business logo featured on the back of the 2026 LLV JV Pre-game Warm Up T-Shirts. Shirts will be worn at home and away games across North Texas. Also includes all Platinum level sponsorship perks!

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Merchant Photo Add-On item
Merchant Photo Add-On
$50

Add a merchant photo to any package and display your Leopard pride at your business.

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PARENT ONLY Spirit Ad Gold item
PARENT ONLY Spirit Ad Gold
$300

The PARENT ONLY Gold Spirit Ad Package includes: one inside full-page ad with up to 6 photos, and two 2026 LLV programs

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PARENT ONLY Spirit Ad Blue item
PARENT ONLY Spirit Ad Blue
$200

The PARENT ONLY Blue Spirit Ad Package includes: one inside half page ad with up to 3 photos and one 2026 LLV program

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PARENT ONLY Spirit Ad White item
PARENT ONLY Spirit Ad White
$100

The PARENT ONLY White Spirit Ad Package includes: one inside quarter page ad with 1 photo, and one 2026 LLV program

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