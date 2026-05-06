2026 Volunteer Sign - Up

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About this event
Collection and Distribution Events: Our next event is March 28th at the Teton County Library. Volunteers are needed to greet attendees, sort donations, assist with checkout, and help with setup and teardown. This is a great opportunity to see how we serve our local community. These events are how we collect the majority of our supplies that we send to communities all over the country.
Hole Food Rescue Booth: We staff an information booth at Hole Food Rescue locations, providing information about community services and distributing health and hygiene products. This is a flexible opportunity, ranging from once a month to once a week, with each shift lasting approximately 1.75 hours (including setup and teardown). A complete schedule of Hole Food Rescue locations and times is available upon request.
Hole Food Rescue Booth: We staff an information booth at Hole Food Rescue locations, providing information about community services and distributing health and hygiene products. This is a flexible opportunity, ranging from once a month to once a week, with each shift lasting approximately 1.75 hours (including setup and teardown). A complete schedule of Hole Food Rescue locations and times is available upon request.
Hole Food Rescue Booth: We staff an information booth at Hole Food Rescue locations, providing information about community services and distributing health and hygiene products. This is a flexible opportunity, ranging from once a month to once a week, with each shift lasting approximately 1.75 hours (including setup and teardown). A complete schedule of Hole Food Rescue locations and times is available upon request.
Supply Delivery: We are also seeking drivers to deliver collected supplies to various locations: Denver, CO; Wind River, WY; Salt Lake City, UT; Boise, ID; and Reno, NV. Right now we are in need of a driver to Wind River, WY and Boise, ID
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