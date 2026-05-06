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Spread the Love Commission

About this event

2026 Volunteer Sign - Up

7/23 - Local Distribution - Love Your Neighbor Event
Free

Collection and Distribution Events: Our next event is March 28th at the Teton County Library. Volunteers are needed to greet attendees, sort donations, assist with checkout, and help with setup and teardown. This is a great opportunity to see how we serve our local community. These events are how we collect the majority of our supplies that we send to communities all over the country. 

5/7 11 - 12:45 HFR Health & Hygiene Table @ Senior Center
Free

Hole Food Rescue Booth: We staff an information booth at Hole Food Rescue locations, providing information about community services and distributing health and hygiene products. This is a flexible opportunity, ranging from once a month to once a week, with each shift lasting approximately 1.75 hours (including setup and teardown). A complete schedule of Hole Food Rescue locations and times is available upon request.

5/12 HFR Health & Hygiene Table @1:00 - 2:15pm Aspen Meadows
Free

Hole Food Rescue Booth: We staff an information booth at Hole Food Rescue locations, providing information about community services and distributing health and hygiene products. This is a flexible opportunity, ranging from once a month to once a week, with each shift lasting approximately 1.75 hours (including setup and teardown). A complete schedule of Hole Food Rescue locations and times is available upon request.

5/14 HFR Health & Hygiene Table @5:00 - 6:15pm South(Melody)
Free

Hole Food Rescue Booth: We staff an information booth at Hole Food Rescue locations, providing information about community services and distributing health and hygiene products. This is a flexible opportunity, ranging from once a month to once a week, with each shift lasting approximately 1.75 hours (including setup and teardown). A complete schedule of Hole Food Rescue locations and times is available upon request.

May - Supply Delivery
Free

Supply Delivery: We are also seeking drivers to deliver collected supplies to various locations: Denver, CO; Wind River, WY; Salt Lake City, UT; Boise, ID; and Reno, NV. Right now we are in need of a driver to Wind River, WY and Boise, ID

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