2026 Walk for World Peace

One of the ways you can support this fundraising campaign is by participating in the Walk for World Peace. With your $35 payment you will receive a Walk for World Peace t-shirt, a picnic lunch at Pheasant Branch Conservancy and a guided meditation from our Resident Teacher, Gen Dorje.

One of the ways you can support this fundraising campaign is by participating in the Walk for World Peace. With your $35 payment you will receive a Walk for World Peace t-shirt, a picnic lunch at Pheasant Branch Conservancy and a guided meditation from our Resident Teacher, Gen Dorje.

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