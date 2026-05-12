2026 Walk for World Peace

One of the ways you can support this fundraising campaign is by participating in the Walk for World Peace. With your $35 payment you will receive a Walk for World Peace t-shirt, a picnic lunch at Pheasant Branch Conservancy and a guided meditation from our Resident Teacher, Gen Dorje.
One of the ways you can support this fundraising campaign is by participating in the Walk for World Peace. With your $35 payment you will receive a Walk for World Peace t-shirt, a picnic lunch at Pheasant Branch Conservancy and a guided meditation from our Resident Teacher, Gen Dorje.
Participate in the Walk (Child)
$15
Children are very welcome to participate in the Walk for World Peace. Because we will only have adult t-shirt sizes available, the cost is discounted for children.
Children are very welcome to participate in the Walk for World Peace. Because we will only have adult t-shirt sizes available, the cost is discounted for children.
Add a donation for Kadampa Meditation Center of Madison
$
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