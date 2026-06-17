2026 Wapakoneta Craft Beer & Wine Festival

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About this event
VIP Admission is limited and includes an extra hour of unlimited tastings from 5-9pm in a commemorative tasting glass, and a commemorative t-shirt.
General Admission includes unlimited tastings from 6-9pm and a commemorative acrylic mug.
Designated Driver Admission ($10) with a companion VIP or General Admission Ticket holder and includes access at the corresponding time and complimentary water and entertainment.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!