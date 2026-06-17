A Wapakoneta Craft Beer and Wine Festival advertisement is displayed with a beer mug graphic in the foreground and blurred beer glasses in the background.
Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce

About this event

2026 Wapakoneta Craft Beer & Wine Festival

1001 Fairview Dr

Wapakoneta, OH 45895, USA

VIP Admission
$50

VIP Admission is limited and includes an extra hour of unlimited tastings from 5-9pm in a commemorative tasting glass, and a commemorative t-shirt.

General Admission
$40

General Admission includes unlimited tastings from 6-9pm and a commemorative acrylic mug.

Designated Driver
$10

Designated Driver Admission ($10) with a companion VIP or General Admission Ticket holder and includes access at the corresponding time and complimentary water and entertainment.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!