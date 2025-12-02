2026 Warnsdorfer Theater Program

This program is for Warnsdorfer 3 & 4th Grade Students Only. Rehearsals are MANDATORY. January 26, 27, 28, 29,30 and February 2,3,4,5, with a performance on February 6th at Churchill Jr. High School. The Performance is FREE for family members and sibilings.





AUDITIONS WILL BE HELD at on January 12 from 3:45-5:45 at Warnsdorfer. If you register your child they will be kept at school (not take their regular mode of transportation home) and need to be picked up at 5:45pm from the back of the School.