2026 Warren County Fair

Naming Rights to a Major Fairgrounds Building





Only three Teal Ribbon Sponsorships are available — each offering one of the most visible and prestigious branding opportunities at the entire fair.





As a Teal Ribbon Sponsor, your business will receive exclusive naming rights to one of the fair’s most highly trafficked, community-centered buildings for the full week:

Cattle Barn - SOLD

Hog Barn - SOLD

Goat Barn

Your name will proudly welcome thousands of exhibitors, families, judges, buyers, and fairgoers every single day as they enter the heart of the livestock show experience.





Your Teal Ribbon Sponsor Benefits Include:

Exclusive Building Naming Rights Your business will be permanently featured as “The [Your Business Name] Cattle Barn,” “The [Your Business Name] Hog Barn,” or “The [Your Business Name] Goat Barn” on all official signage for the entire fair.

Premium Exterior & Interior Signage High-visibility signs at all main entrances and key interior locations inside your sponsored building.

Recognition Everywhere Visitors Look Your sponsored building name will appear on printed fair maps, digital maps, directional signage, and the official fair website — guiding thousands of guests straight to your branded building.

Verbal Acknowledgments The auctioneer will recognize your sponsorship during key moments in the ring.

Social Media Spotlight Multiple shout-outs across the fair’s social channels, including your logo featured in event photos and videos.

This sponsorship puts your brand directly in the daily flow of the fair — where the strongest animals, proudest families, and most passionate supporters gather from morning until night. It’s constant, meaningful exposure that connects your business with the heart and soul of the agricultural community.





Secure a Teal Ribbon Sponsorship and become part of the buildings where champions are raised, memories are made, and traditions run deep.