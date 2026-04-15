Warren County Agricultural Society

Hosted by

Warren County Agricultural Society

About this event

2026 Warren County Fair

665 N Broadway St

Lebanon, OH 45036, USA

Yellow Ribbon Sponsor
$350

Business name/logo placed onto golf cart driven around the fairgrounds all fair week. Includes 4 day passes

Red Ribbon Sponsor
$1,000

Choose one of the following options:

  • Opening Ceremony
    • Be the official sponsor of the grand opening celebration that kicks off fair week! Your name and banner will be front-and-center as the community gathers for speeches, the presentation of colors, live music, and the traditional welcome that sets the tone for the entire event.
  • Open Class Exhibits & Competitions
    • There are two available opportunities to sponsor the popular adult/open divisions that showcase the talents of Warren County residents of all ages (horticulture, baked goods, canned goods, sewing, crafts, floral, and more). These exhibits draw thousands of visitors who admire the creativity and skill on display.

Marketing

  • Banner & Signage: We provide or coordinate a high-visibility banner featuring your logo and business name, placed for maximum exposure throughout fair week.
  • Named Area Recognition: Named sponsorship recognition for your chosen event/area (announced on-site and in all printed materials as the “[Your Company Name] Opening Ceremony,” “[Your Company Name] Open Class Exhibits,”

Admission and parking

  • 10 day passes
Silver Ribbon Sponsor
$1,500

Exclusive Naming Rights to a Key Fair Feature or Barn


As a Silver Ribbon Sponsor, your business will receive one of only three exclusive naming-rights opportunities at this highly visible mid‑tier level. This sponsorship places your brand directly in front of families, exhibitors, and fairgoers throughout the entire week.


Silver Ribbon Sponsors may choose from the following naming-rights locations (one sponsor per location):

  • The Watering Hole - SOLD
  • Poultry Barn - SOLD
  • Rabbit Barn
    • Hop on over to the cutest corner of the Warren County Fair! The Rabbit Barn is home to fluffy bunnies, speedy show rabbits, and plenty of 4-H excitement. This barn is bursting with twitching noses, soft ears, and family fun!

Marketing

  • Banner & Signage: We provide or coordinate a high-visibility banner featuring your logo and business name, placed for maximum exposure throughout fair week.
  • Named Area Recognition: Named sponsorship recognition for your chosen event/area (announced on-site and in all printed materials as the “[Your Company Name] Watering Hole.” “[Your Company Name] Rabbit Barn,”

Admission and parking

  • 5 day passes
  • 1 preferred parking pass
Teal Ribbon Sponsor
$3,000

Naming Rights to a Major Fairgrounds Building


Only three Teal Ribbon Sponsorships are available — each offering one of the most visible and prestigious branding opportunities at the entire fair.


As a Teal Ribbon Sponsor, your business will receive exclusive naming rights to one of the fair’s most highly trafficked, community-centered buildings for the full week:

  • Cattle Barn - SOLD
  • Hog Barn - SOLD
  • Goat Barn

Your name will proudly welcome thousands of exhibitors, families, judges, buyers, and fairgoers every single day as they enter the heart of the livestock show experience.


Your Teal Ribbon Sponsor Benefits Include:

  • Exclusive Building Naming Rights Your business will be permanently featured as “The [Your Business Name] Cattle Barn,” “The [Your Business Name] Hog Barn,” or “The [Your Business Name] Goat Barn” on all official signage for the entire fair.
  • Premium Exterior & Interior Signage High-visibility signs at all main entrances and key interior locations inside your sponsored building.
  • Recognition Everywhere Visitors Look Your sponsored building name will appear on printed fair maps, digital maps, directional signage, and the official fair website — guiding thousands of guests straight to your branded building.
  • Verbal Acknowledgments The auctioneer will recognize your sponsorship during key moments in the ring.
  • Social Media Spotlight Multiple shout-outs across the fair’s social channels, including your logo featured in event photos and videos.

This sponsorship puts your brand directly in the daily flow of the fair — where the strongest animals, proudest families, and most passionate supporters gather from morning until night. It’s constant, meaningful exposure that connects your business with the heart and soul of the agricultural community.


Secure a Teal Ribbon Sponsorship and become part of the buildings where champions are raised, memories are made, and traditions run deep.

Dark Purple Ribbon Sponsor
$4,000

Exclusive Day-Long Sponsorship + Infield Event


Only a limited number of Dark Purple Ribbon Sponsorships are available — each giving your business ownership of an entire day at the fair, including the high-energy infield event that day.


Become the official sponsor of one of these action-packed days and connect your brand with thousands of excited fairgoers from morning until night:


Choose Your Day:


  • Monday SOLD
  • Tuesday - SOLD
  • Wednesday – SOLD
  • ThursdayRodeo & Hog Sale Day Professional rodeo action featuring bull riding, barrel racing, and more, capped off with the exciting hog sale. Classic Western thrills meet big-ring competition and sales.
  • Friday Tractor Pulls Day High-powered modified tractors roar as they pull heavy sleds in a crowd-pleasing test of power and engineering. A favorite day for agriculture fans and families alike.
  • SaturdayDemolition Derby, 4-Wheeler Drag Racing & Livestock Sale The grand finale day! Crashing demolition derby action, high-speed 4-wheeler drags, and the big livestock sale. Nonstop thrills, destruction, and championship energy to close out the fair.


Your Dark Purple Ribbon Benefits Include:

  • Two (2) 8x6 banners displayed prominently throughout the fair, with special highlighting on your sponsored day
  • Logo on the main group sponsor banner at the fair entrance
  • One indoor or outdoor vendor space (your choice)
  • Logo on the digital road sign, with prominent promotion on your sponsored day

Admission & Parking Perks:

  • 24 single-day admission passes (valid any day) OR 6 season passes
  • 2 preferred parking passes

This premium sponsorship puts your brand at the center of one full day of the fair’s biggest crowds and most memorable events. From opening gate to final cheers, your name will be tied to the action, energy, and community spirit that defines the day.

Grand Champion Sponsor
$7,500

Elevate your brand to legendary status as a Grand Champion Sponsor—the most prestigious and comprehensive sponsorship opportunity at the fair. With over 40,000 enthusiastic attendees streaming through the gates each year, this is your chance to connect with tens of thousands of families, farmers, buyers, exhibitors, and community leaders in one of the region's most beloved annual traditions.


Your support powers the heart of the fair—from the thrilling livestock shows and high-stakes auctions to the joy of fair food, rides, and memories made. In return, your brand receives unmatched, multi-channel exposure that lasts all week long and throughout the year.


More information is available on our website.

Add a donation for Warren County Agricultural Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!