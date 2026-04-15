2026 Warren County Fair

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About this event
Business name/logo placed onto golf cart driven around the fairgrounds all fair week. Includes 4 day passes
Choose one of the following options:
Marketing
Admission and parking
Exclusive Naming Rights to a Key Fair Feature or Barn
As a Silver Ribbon Sponsor, your business will receive one of only three exclusive naming-rights opportunities at this highly visible mid‑tier level. This sponsorship places your brand directly in front of families, exhibitors, and fairgoers throughout the entire week.
Silver Ribbon Sponsors may choose from the following naming-rights locations (one sponsor per location):
Marketing
Admission and parking
Naming Rights to a Major Fairgrounds Building
Only three Teal Ribbon Sponsorships are available — each offering one of the most visible and prestigious branding opportunities at the entire fair.
As a Teal Ribbon Sponsor, your business will receive exclusive naming rights to one of the fair’s most highly trafficked, community-centered buildings for the full week:
Your name will proudly welcome thousands of exhibitors, families, judges, buyers, and fairgoers every single day as they enter the heart of the livestock show experience.
Your Teal Ribbon Sponsor Benefits Include:
This sponsorship puts your brand directly in the daily flow of the fair — where the strongest animals, proudest families, and most passionate supporters gather from morning until night. It’s constant, meaningful exposure that connects your business with the heart and soul of the agricultural community.
Secure a Teal Ribbon Sponsorship and become part of the buildings where champions are raised, memories are made, and traditions run deep.
Exclusive Day-Long Sponsorship + Infield Event
Only a limited number of Dark Purple Ribbon Sponsorships are available — each giving your business ownership of an entire day at the fair, including the high-energy infield event that day.
Become the official sponsor of one of these action-packed days and connect your brand with thousands of excited fairgoers from morning until night:
Choose Your Day:
Your Dark Purple Ribbon Benefits Include:
Admission & Parking Perks:
This premium sponsorship puts your brand at the center of one full day of the fair’s biggest crowds and most memorable events. From opening gate to final cheers, your name will be tied to the action, energy, and community spirit that defines the day.
Elevate your brand to legendary status as a Grand Champion Sponsor—the most prestigious and comprehensive sponsorship opportunity at the fair. With over 40,000 enthusiastic attendees streaming through the gates each year, this is your chance to connect with tens of thousands of families, farmers, buyers, exhibitors, and community leaders in one of the region's most beloved annual traditions.
Your support powers the heart of the fair—from the thrilling livestock shows and high-stakes auctions to the joy of fair food, rides, and memories made. In return, your brand receives unmatched, multi-channel exposure that lasts all week long and throughout the year.
More information is available on our website.
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