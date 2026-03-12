2026 Warriors in Training Registration Form

1. Each week, there will be two one hour training sessions (Mondays and Wednesdays at BCC). All times are from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm. The season will end on June 3rd.





2. This will result in more than 20 sessions and amounts to over 20 hours of skill work and player development (some times may need to be adjusted due to school use of the facilities). Our full season schedule is found on our website, www.powerhousewarriors.com.





3. In addition, the fee entitles each participant to get a coupon for $40 off any Summer Camps that we will offer.

4. Individual sessions (not in this package) are $20 per session.

5. To help with the cost, kids can participate in a Powerhouse Double Good popcorn fundraiser that goes from March 19-23. Payments can be made by check, cash, PayPay, Venmo or you can use the payment portal on the website under the Support the Warriors section.





Keep in mind that the sessions will be limited to 24 participants and will be on a first come, first sign up basis. Please feel free to share with any parents that you think might be interested.



**Please note during the registration process that you can choose "other" from the drop down menu and not pay the 15% suggested donation. It is a suggestion only.**