Silhouetted pine trees in the foreground frame a bridge and mountains under a twilight sky, with the text "2026 WAEA FALL CONFERENCE ART BUILDS BRIDGES" prominently displayed.
Washington Art Education Association

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Washington Art Education Association

About this event

2026 Washington Art Education Association Fall Conference

9330 High School Rd NE

Bainbridge Island, WA 98110, USA

WAEA Member Conference EARLY BIRD Registration
$179
Available until Sep 15

Full Conference Registration BEFORE SEPTEMBER 15th at 11:55pm

​Update your WAEA membership today to get membership pricing!
-- Events on Friday & Saturday with Sunday Site-Based Learning
-- Saturday Lunch and Saturday Night Pizza Party Included.
-- Clock Hours Available for WAEA members. Easy to Join!

We will ask your membership number later in this registration process.

If you register as a member and are not an active member, we will email you a link to join WAEA...If you do not join by Oct 31st, we will charge you the remaining non-member price at registration and you will not be eligible for clock hours.

WAEA Member Conference REGULAR Registration
$199

Full Conference Registration AFTER SEPTEMBER 15th at 11:55

​Update your WAEA membership today to get membership pricing!
-- Events on Friday & Saturday with Sunday Site-Based Learning
-- Saturday Lunch and Saturday Night Pizza Party Included.
-- Clock Hours Available for WAEA members. Easy to Join!

We will ask your membership number later in this registration process.

If you register as a member and are not an active member, we will email you a link to join WAEA...If you do not join by Oct 31st, we will charge you the remaining non-member price at registration and you will not be eligible for clock hours.

Non-WAEA/NAEA ​Member Conference Registration
$375

Full Conference Registration.


​Why not Join/Renew WAEA today and pay the Member price and save?

(or check the box to receive a Path to Membership Form)


-- Events on Friday & Saturday with Sunday Site-Based Learning
-- Saturday Lunch and Saturday Night Pizza Party Included.
-- Clock Hours Available for WAEA members. Easy to Join!

If you register as a non-member and want to become an active member, either register as a member before registering for the conference (easiest way), or click "I want to become a member" during registration and we will email you a Path to Membership Form. Print and bring the form with you, or will fill it out during Conference Check-In, to cover one year of membership and your conference registration.


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