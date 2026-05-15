2026 Washington Art Education Association Fall Conference

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Full Conference Registration BEFORE SEPTEMBER 15th at 11:55pm
Update your WAEA membership today to get membership pricing!
-- Events on Friday & Saturday with Sunday Site-Based Learning
-- Saturday Lunch and Saturday Night Pizza Party Included.
-- Clock Hours Available for WAEA members. Easy to Join!
We will ask your membership number later in this registration process.
If you register as a member and are not an active member, we will email you a link to join WAEA...If you do not join by Oct 31st, we will charge you the remaining non-member price at registration and you will not be eligible for clock hours.
Full Conference Registration AFTER SEPTEMBER 15th at 11:55
Update your WAEA membership today to get membership pricing!
-- Events on Friday & Saturday with Sunday Site-Based Learning
-- Saturday Lunch and Saturday Night Pizza Party Included.
-- Clock Hours Available for WAEA members. Easy to Join!
We will ask your membership number later in this registration process.
If you register as a member and are not an active member, we will email you a link to join WAEA...If you do not join by Oct 31st, we will charge you the remaining non-member price at registration and you will not be eligible for clock hours.
Full Conference Registration.
Why not Join/Renew WAEA today and pay the Member price and save?
(or check the box to receive a Path to Membership Form)
-- Events on Friday & Saturday with Sunday Site-Based Learning
-- Saturday Lunch and Saturday Night Pizza Party Included.
-- Clock Hours Available for WAEA members. Easy to Join!
If you register as a non-member and want to become an active member, either register as a member before registering for the conference (easiest way), or click "I want to become a member" during registration and we will email you a Path to Membership Form. Print and bring the form with you, or will fill it out during Conference Check-In, to cover one year of membership and your conference registration.
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