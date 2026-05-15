2026 Washington Art Education Association Fall Conference

Full Conference Registration.





​Why not Join/Renew WAEA today and pay the Member price and save?

(or check the box to receive a Path to Membership Form)



-- Events on Friday & Saturday with Sunday Site-Based Learning

-- Saturday Lunch and Saturday Night Pizza Party Included.

-- Clock Hours Available for WAEA members. Easy to Join!



If you register as a non-member and want to become an active member, either register as a member before registering for the conference (easiest way), or click "I want to become a member" during registration and we will email you a Path to Membership Form. Print and bring the form with you, or will fill it out during Conference Check-In, to cover one year of membership and your conference registration.



