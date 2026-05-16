2026 Washington County Fair Super 50-50 Raffle presented by Oregon Air Hockey

Drawing will be held at approximately 11:55 PM PST on August 2, 2026. By law, you do not need to be present to win;

The drawing will be conducted electronically using the random number generator RandomPicker.com using a list of all tickets issued by Zeffy.com, with the winner announced at the closing of the market and posted shortly thereafter on oregonairhockey.org;

The Super 50-50 Raffle is being conducted by Oregon Air Hockey, a 501(c)(3) Nonprofit Organization to benefit our stated mission;

The price of one chance varies from $2 when tickets are purchased individually, and are discounted to $1.67 per chance when purchased in a bundle of 3 chances, or $1.33 per chance when purchased in bundles of 15;

One (1) winner will receive half of the total prize pool, paid electronically, up to $5000;

Up to 7500 tickets may be sold, with sales closing when the prize pool reaches $10,000, or approximately 11:45 PM PST on August 2, 2026, whichever occurs first.





Oregon Department of Justice - relevant regulations

137-025-0250

Raffle Winner Records

(1) A raffle licensee shall maintain the following records relating to the winners of raffle prizes:

(a) For each winner of a prize with a retail value of $200 or more, a licensee shall maintain records that reflect the date of the drawing, a description of the prize, and the name and address or other contact information provided by the prize winner.

(b) For prizes with a retail value of $600 or more, the licensee shall also obtain the signature of the prize winner acknowledging receipt of the prize and that person's street address in addition to other contact information provided by the winner.

(2) A raffle licensee shall maintain copies of receipts from the vendor relating to the purchase of all noncash prizes awarded with a retail value of more than $500. For all other noncash prizes advertised as having a retail value of more than $500, the licensee shall maintain records identifying the prize, the donor or other source of the prize, and the basis for determining the prize's retail value.

(3) Copies of IRS forms W-2G and 5754 to the extent such forms were required to be completed in connection with the awarding of the raffle prize.

(4) The preceding receipts shall be retained by the licensee for a period of three years.

137-025-0290

Conduct of Raffles in General

(1) Tickets for entry into a raffle shall constitute a separate and equal chance to win with all other tickets sold or issued. No person may be required to obtain more than one ticket, or to pay for anything other than the ticket, in order to enter a raffle.

(2) No person may be required to be present at a raffle drawing in order to be eligible to receive a prize.

(4) No unsold ticket or stub shall be entered in the draw container or be otherwise considered for the draw to determine the winner or winners of any prize.

(5) Where prizes for a raffle are unclaimed, the prizes shall be held in a trust for a period of six months from the date of the draw. If at that time the prizes are unclaimed, the prize shall be donated to the licensee. The licensee shall make reasonable efforts to notify the winner. Once the prize is claimed by the winner, the prize must be awarded within a reasonable period of time.

(10) A 50/50 raffle is defined as a raffle in which the winner receives one half of the value of all tickets sold. Any expenses incurred by the organization cannot be deducted from the gross sales before distribution to the winner. Cash prizes cannot exceed $5,000.

(13) The purchase price of a raffle ticket shall not be characterized as a "donation" or in a manner that otherwise represents, suggests, or implies that the raffle ticket purchase is tax deductible as a charitable contribution.





The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) sees raffles as a form of lottery. As such, nonprofits must report the raffle to the IRS if the raffle prize amount exceeds $600 or 300 times the amount of the ticket price. If the prize equals more than $5,000, the organization must withhold 25% of the winnings and report it on Form W-2G. Raffle ticket purchases are not tax-deductible for donors because the prize is worth more than the amount of the ticket. Nonprofits must make this clear to their supporters before purchase to avoid any confusion.