2026 Washington Ice Fishing Derby

You get 6 tickets for $5.00!
Our Winter Raffle will be drawn on Sunday, February 15th after the weekend prizes are awarded.
The Bob Sled Ice Fishing Package includes:
Eskimo insulated ice shelter
Allagash pack basket
Portable Propane Heater...and so much more!
Our Summer Raffle will be drawn on Sunday, May 24th after the Firefighter's Breakfast.
The Deep Sea Fishing Charter includes:
8 hour charter
Your crew of 6 people and your caption
You chance to fish for Redfish, Haddock, Pollock, Cusk, or in season sport fishing for Bluefin Tuna and Shark
...and so much more!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!