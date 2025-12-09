2026 Washington Ice Fishing Derby

You get 6 tickets for $5.00!

Our Summer Raffle will be drawn on Sunday, May 24th after the Firefighter's Breakfast.

The Deep Sea Fishing Charter includes:

8 hour charter

Your crew of 6 people and your caption

You chance to fish for Redfish, Haddock, Pollock, Cusk, or in season sport fishing for Bluefin Tuna and Shark

...and so much more!