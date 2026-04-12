Washington Irish Rfc Inc

Hosted by

Washington Irish Rfc Inc

About this event

2026 Washington Irish Annual Golf Classic

10301 Gunston Rd

Lorton, VA 22079, USA

General Admission
$125

Register as a single with Individual Player Fee. if registering as a member of a foursome, include group name within Submission Notes below.

Foursome
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Register your foursome as one! Include each player’s first and last name and your team name within Submission Notes below.

Hole Sponsorship
$275

Sponsor one (1) or more holes, to include tee box branded promotional signage and QR code call-to-action. First come, first serve!

On-Course Competition
$150

Select from three (3) on-course competition options: Longest Drive; Closest To The Hole; Putting Competition.

Add a donation for Washington Irish Rfc Inc

$

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