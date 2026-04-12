2026 Washington Irish Annual Golf Classic

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About this event
Register as a single with Individual Player Fee. if registering as a member of a foursome, include group name within Submission Notes below.
Register your foursome as one! Include each player’s first and last name and your team name within Submission Notes below.
Sponsor one (1) or more holes, to include tee box branded promotional signage and QR code call-to-action. First come, first serve!
Select from three (3) on-course competition options: Longest Drive; Closest To The Hole; Putting Competition.
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