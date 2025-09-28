2026 WATCP Graduate Scholarship Fund Silent Auction

Donated by the Manitowoc Minute Man himself, Charlie Berens! This basket includes the Midwest Tourist Pack, Ratchet Straps Tee (XL), Tell Your Folks I Says Hi cap, Keep er Movin Tell Your Folks Bandana, Keep er Movin Playing Cards, and Manitowoc Minute Sticker Pack #2!





While working in Los Angeles, Charlie started doing stand-up comedy on the side. He created a character based on his time in local news, but instead of changing the things people said he was doing wrong, Charlie doubled down on them. That became the basis of a Midwest news character Charlie did on stage. This Midwest bit did well in the clubs and Charlie considered turning it into a YouTube video.

Then, during a performance at the Comedy Store in 2017, Charlie was heckled by a guy from Manitowoc, Wisconsin. The following Monday he released the first Manitowoc Minute episode naming it after that guy in the crowd. This minute(ish) long comedic news report went viral and it gave Charlie an opportunity to explore Midwest news, culture and weirdness.

That first Manitowoc Minute episode became a series and soon that series evolved into sketch comedy, music, podcasts, a New York Times bestseller called The Midwest Survival Guide and a Midwest clothing line.

