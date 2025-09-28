2026 WATCP Graduate Scholarship Fund Silent Auction

Starting bid
Raising Cane’s is active in our Communities, supporting over 30,000 local organizations for causes that are close to our hearts. Bringing people together is what we do, whether it’s over our 3 Finger Combo, at a fundraiser run or in the classroom. Our focus on Active Community Involvement demonstrates Raising Cane’s appreciation for the Customers and Communities that support us. Through our six areas of focus, we’ve worked hard to support each Community we serve.
Over the past 25 years, we’ve built a lasting legacy of impact through our support for local community organizations and through larger partnerships like Kidd’s Kids and Lemonade Day. Our deeply rooted support of our Community only gets stronger with time, and we look forward to supporting your next Community event or organization need. Includes: Celebration Party Cooler, Everyday Cane Plush Puppy, 2 Logo Keychains, 3 Short Sleeve Tees, 2 One Love Koozies, 4 BOG Free Box Cards, 2 BOG Free Kids Combo Cards, 2 BOG Free Lemonades, 2 Logo Magnets, 1 Lip Sauce Lip Balm, 2 Foil Pencils, 1 Logo Trucker Cap, 2 Can's Red Beads
Starting bid
2 Full Passes to the 2026 WeatherTech Chicago Region SCCA June Sprints from June 5th-7th, 2026 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, WI!
This ticket allows gate admission and general parking for the full event, FRIDAY-SUNDAY between the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. only. Anyone 16 and under get in free at the gate with a paying adult.
The 640-acre, park-like grounds offer amazing viewing opportunities, fantastic concessions and high-speed excitement to thousands of spectators each year. In addition to being a major attraction during public race weekends, Road America offers group event programs, the Briggs & Stratton Motorplex for karting and Supermoto club racing, and the Road America Motorcycle and Advanced Driving Schools.
Starting bid
Donated by the Manitowoc Minute Man himself, Charlie Berens! This basket includes the Midwest Tourist Pack, Ratchet Straps Tee (XL), Tell Your Folks I Says Hi cap, Keep er Movin Tell Your Folks Bandana, Keep er Movin Playing Cards, and Manitowoc Minute Sticker Pack #2!
While working in Los Angeles, Charlie started doing stand-up comedy on the side. He created a character based on his time in local news, but instead of changing the things people said he was doing wrong, Charlie doubled down on them. That became the basis of a Midwest news character Charlie did on stage. This Midwest bit did well in the clubs and Charlie considered turning it into a YouTube video.
Then, during a performance at the Comedy Store in 2017, Charlie was heckled by a guy from Manitowoc, Wisconsin. The following Monday he released the first Manitowoc Minute episode naming it after that guy in the crowd. This minute(ish) long comedic news report went viral and it gave Charlie an opportunity to explore Midwest news, culture and weirdness.
That first Manitowoc Minute episode became a series and soon that series evolved into sketch comedy, music, podcasts, a New York Times bestseller called The Midwest Survival Guide and a Midwest clothing line.
You can find links to everything if you click around the site. We are especially proud of our Midwest clothing. Over 90 percent of our merch is Made in the USA and supports local artists and businesses.
Starting bid
Donated by Christmas Mountain Village Golf in Wisconsin Dells, WI, this package includes 18 Holes of Golf for 4 people, including golf cart at Christmas Mountain Village Golf.
The Oaks and The Pines are sister courses landscaped out of the gentle rolling hills and regal namesake forests of south central Wisconsin, providing one challenge after another. Tree-lined layouts, stunning vistas and on-going landscape enrichments keep our golfers coming back from near and far. The service, selection and hospitality from our staff at the Christmas Mountain Village Pro Shop is fantastic. Affordable green fees and discounts make Christmas Mountain Village the best value for any golf destination in the region.
So, whether you've come to be tested on the championship layout on our premier course The Oaks, or to grow your game (or your family's), on The Pines, memories await you at Christmas Mountain Village in Wisconsin Dells.
Pro Shop Hours
7:15 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. daily
www.christmasmountainvillage.co
Starting bid
Donated by Children's Museum of La Crosse: 4 Free Admission Passes to the Museum!
Our mission is To provide affordable opportunities for the young and the young at heart to learn, connect, and grow through interactive play.
Starting bid
Donated by Lakefront Brewery of Milwaukee, WI
This basket includes 2 logoed pint glasses, 2 logoed coasters, 2 free appetizers, and a 6-pack of Lakefront Brewery brewed beer!
Lakefront Brewery was started in 1987 by Jim and Russ Klisch of Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood. They have been the pioneer of many firsts: Introducing the first beer in the US made from 100% in-state-grown ingredients, creating a first-of-it's-kind, indigenous Wisconsin yeast strain (Wisconsinite Summer Weiss), the first certified organic brewery, producing the country's oldest certified organic beer, and the first government-certified, gluten-free beer!
Join Lakefront Brewery for a tour at 1872 N Commerce St, Milwaukee, WI!
Starting bid
Includes 2 Summer Tank Tops, 1- 4pack Born & Brewed Koozies, 1 12pk Non-Carbonated Yerba Mate Variety Pack, 1 12pk Low-Calorie Yerba Mate Sparkling Variety Pack
Starting bid
Starting bid
Gift Basket donated by 1924 Custom Soapery out of Sparta, WI! Basket Includes: . 1924 CUSTOM SOAPERY is a Wisconsin-owned, small-batch soaping business driven by the love of chemistry, art, and soft skin. We have worked hard experimenting and testing dozens of recipes to create our own custom recipe that brings out all the qualities we love about handmade, cold-process soap. When you use our soap, you get a total sensorial experience. Each bar is a wonderfully smelling piece of art that lathers bountifully and leaves your skin feeling clean and refreshed. Our soaps combine only the purest, natural oils, including skin-loving coconut and olive oils. We aim to have as small of an impact on the environment with our product packaging as possible by restricting the use of plastics. www.shop1924.com
Starting bid
Donated by Kendra Scott Jewelry: The Elisa Gold Short Pendant Necklace. "A dainty stone and delicate metallic chain combine to create the Elisa Gold Short Pendant Necklace, your new favorite wear-anywhere accessory. This pendant necklace can be paired with any look, providing that extra touch of timeless style. Make Elisa a staple in your wardrobe and you will not be disappointed." www.kendrascott.com
Starting bid
Donated by New Glarus Brewing Company Basket Includes: New Glarus Brewing Cooler, 12 pack of Spotted Cow Beer, Two Tone sweatshirt, Pilsner Hoodie, Yeti Travel Mug, Pilsner beer socks, Knit stocking hat, Sunglasses. Welcome to Wisconsin's hometown brewery nestled on the outskirts of New Glarus, Wisconsin. The brewery is run by an enthusiastic couple, Daniel & Deb Carey, who have successfully combined business management and brewing professionalism. Our philosophy is based on individuality, cooperation, and the employment of 100% natural ingredients to produce world-class, handcrafted beers for our friends in Wisconsin. Cheers! https://newglarusbrewing.com
Starting bid
Donated by Bradford Renaissance Portraits- Gift Certificate for Exclusive Family Portrait plus Luxury Hotel Stay in New York City or Miami!
Be photographed by World Renowned Bradford in either his New York or Miami location. Package includes a 20" wall portrait on canvas with lavish artistry plus a one night stay at either the luxurious Opus Westchester in NYC or at the East Miami. PACKAGE DOES NOT INCLUDE TRANSPORTATION. Total value $5500.00.
