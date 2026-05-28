2026 WCA Silver Angel Luncheon Silent Auction Items - Preview and Buy Now

Another South Miami favorite, Joanna’s Marketplace offers artisanal breads, gourmet foods, and a beloved neighborhood shopping experience. This certificate entitles the holder to one complimentary loaf of bread per week, with flexibility to redeem multiple loaves at one time (for example, two loaves in a single week).

A wonderful opportunity to enjoy freshly baked bread from one of Miami’s most popular local markets. Expiration April 20, 2027.

Retail Value: $107.40