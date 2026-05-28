2026 WCA Silver Angel Luncheon Silent Auction Items - Preview and Buy Now

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Fontainebleau Miami Beach has been nominated for the 2026 Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards! Indulge with this certificate: 3 day, 2 night stay with King Room accommodations. . 60 day advance reservation, black out dates may apply and taxes are not included. Hotel Value $2500 Expires February, 2027.
Treat yourself to the latest in cosmetic dermatology and laser technology with a $500 Gift Certificate toward cosmetic dermatology and laser services. Valid through April 2027, this certificate can be used toward a wide range of advanced skin rejuvenation and aesthetic treatments performed by board-certified dermatologists. Learn more about the physicians and services available at https://www.skinassociatesfl.com
Treat yourself to a day of pampering and style. You choose the service and the date, and leave the salon looking and feeling your absolute best. $120 Gift Certificate. Whether it's a fresh cut, a beautiful blowout, or a special occasion style, this gift certificate is your opportunity to enjoy a personalized salon experience. Address: 8955 SW 107th Ave Miami, FL 33176. Phone: 305-279-2224
Enjoy a stylish afternoon of shopping at Miro’s Boutique in South Miami. Discover an ultra-chic collection of women’s clothing, accessories, and fashion-forward finds. Whether you're refreshing your wardrobe or searching for the perfect outfit, this $200 gift certificate is your invitation to indulge in a personalized boutique shopping experience.
A beloved Miami favorite, Trias Flowers & Gifts is known for its beautiful floral arrangements, unique gifts, and exceptional service. Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply brightening someone's day, this $100 gift certificate offers the perfect opportunity to enjoy their stunning selection. Expiration date April 20, 2027.
Another South Miami favorite, Joanna’s Marketplace offers artisanal breads, gourmet foods, and a beloved neighborhood shopping experience. This certificate entitles the holder to one complimentary loaf of bread per week, with flexibility to redeem multiple loaves at one time (for example, two loaves in a single week).
A wonderful opportunity to enjoy freshly baked bread from one of Miami’s most popular local markets. Expiration April 20, 2027.
Retail Value: $107.40
Savor a taste of Ireland with this elegant gift basket featuring a vintage aged Irish whiskey purchased in Ireland, paired with exquisite Waterford cocktail glasses and shot glasses, along with additional curated items.
The whiskey bottle alone is valued at over $300, making this a truly exceptional package for collectors, whiskey enthusiasts, or anyone who appreciates fine spirits and timeless craftsmanship.
A distinctive and memorable gift with a touch of Irish heritage and luxury.
Treat yourself to a fresh new look at Saint-N-Scissors in North Miami. This $125 gift certificate, generously provided by Shelley Miller, Stylist and Color Specialist, may be used toward professional hair styling and color services.
Whether you're looking for a trim, color refresh, or a complete transformation, you'll be in expert hands.
Expires August 29, 2026
Pamper yoiurself with this beautifully curated Ladies’ Self-Care Basket. Perfect for a cozy night in, it includes a French bottle of Brut Maison de Madeline, decadent cocoa truffles, a cozy blanket and soft socks, lotion, a bath bomb soap, a fragranced candle, and other delightful treats.
A thoughtful collection designed to help you unwind, recharge, and enjoy a touch of everyday luxury. Value: $75
Enjoy four rounds of golf at the prestigious The Club at Emerald Hills in Hollywood, Florida. Recognized by Golf Digest as one of its “Best Places to Play,” this premier South Florida championship course offers an exceptional golfing experience.
Opened in 1969 and originally designed by renowned architects Bruce Devlin and Robert Von Hagge, the course is known for its challenging layout, pristine conditions, and beautiful surroundings.
This package includes:
Whether for avid golfers or those looking to enjoy a memorable day on one of South Florida’s finest courses, this is an outstanding opportunity not to be missed.
Value: $1200
Expiration: December 31, 2026
Enjoy a moment of relaxation with this charming Tea Lover’s Gift Basket, featuring an elegant tea server, a selection of delicious treats, tea towel and a beautifully scented candle.
Perfect for a quiet afternoon or sharing with friends, this thoughtfully curated basket offers a delightful tea experience paired with comforting indulgences and a touch of warmth and ambiance. Value $95
Spice up your brunch with this fun and unique Bloody Mary-themed gift basket! Filled with an assortment of Bloody Mary mixes, Bloody Mary flavorful hot sauces, peanuts, and other festive essentials, this basket has everything needed to create the perfect cocktail experience.
Generously donated by WCA member Barbara Weiner, the basket also includes a copy of her book, I Can Do This: A Bloody Mary Story, adding a personal touch to this spirited collection. Value $75
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