2026 WCHS Golf Outing

Includes two 4-person teams (18 hole scramble, cart rental, driving range, 2 drink tickets per person, on-course contests, lunch at the turn, dinner); event banner the day of event with logo; logo and Top Dog Sponsor recognition on all promotional materials and social media.
Includes a 4-person team (18 hole scramble, cart rental, driving range, 2 drink tickets per person, on-course contests, lunch at the turn, dinner); logo prominently displayed at dinner and on event promotional materials.
Includes a 4-person team (18 hole scramble, cart rental, driving range, 2 drink tickets per person, on-course contests, lunch at the turn, dinner); logo on beverage carts; logo on event promotional materials.
Includes a 4-person team (18 hole scramble, cart rental, driving range, 2 drink tickets per person, on-course contests, lunch at the turn, dinner); logo prominently displayed during lunch at the turn and on event promotional materials.
Includes a 4-person team (18 hole scramble, cart rental, driving range, 2 drink tickets per person, on-course contests, lunch at the turn, dinner); and company logo displayed at a hole
Includes 18 hole scramble for 4-person team, cart rental, driving range, 2 drink tickets per person, on-course contests, lunch at the turn, dinner
Includes company logo displayed at a hole
A mulligan is a second chance to get that shot perfect! Also available for purchase the day of the event.
$10 each, max of 4 per team
Players compete for a skin on certain holes designed by the Golf Pro, with the goal of having the lowest score and winning the skin. Also available for purchase the day of the event.
$20 per team, 1 per team
Each golfer can putt for a chance to win a prize. Win the first prize your golf ball touches on the green. Also available for purchase the day of the event.
$20 for arm length of tickets. Raffle tickets, 1 lucky winner will win 50% of the total amount sold.
Day of event both $20 for arm length and $5 for 1 ticket will be available.
