2026 WCHS Golf Outing

1251 Oak Hill Rd

Wooster, OH 44691, USA

Top Dog (Event) Sponsor
$5,000
Includes two 4-person teams (18 hole scramble, cart rental, driving range, 2 drink tickets per person, on-course contests, lunch at the turn, dinner); event banner the day of event with logo; logo and Top Dog Sponsor recognition on all promotional materials and social media.

Feline Feast (Dinner) Sponsor
$2,000
Includes a 4-person team (18 hole scramble, cart rental, driving range, 2 drink tickets per person, on-course contests, lunch at the turn, dinner); logo prominently displayed at dinner and on event promotional materials.

Happy Tails (Beverage Cart) Sponsor
$1,500
Includes a 4-person team (18 hole scramble, cart rental, driving range, 2 drink tickets per person, on-course contests, lunch at the turn, dinner); logo on beverage carts; logo on event promotional materials.

Dog Chow (Lunch at the Turn) Sponsor
$1,000
Includes a 4-person team (18 hole scramble, cart rental, driving range, 2 drink tickets per person, on-course contests, lunch at the turn, dinner); logo prominently displayed during lunch at the turn and on event promotional materials.

Cool Cats (Team) Sponsor
$800
Includes a 4-person team (18 hole scramble, cart rental, driving range, 2 drink tickets per person, on-course contests, lunch at the turn, dinner); and company logo displayed at a hole

FurSome
$600
Includes 18 hole scramble for 4-person team, cart rental, driving range, 2 drink tickets per person, on-course contests, lunch at the turn, dinner

Lend a Claw (Hole) Sponsor
$200

Includes company logo displayed at a hole

Mulligan
$10

A mulligan is a second chance to get that shot perfect! Also available for purchase the day of the event.

$10 each, max of 4 per team

Skins
$20

Players compete for a skin on certain holes designed by the Golf Pro, with the goal of having the lowest score and winning the skin. Also available for purchase the day of the event.

$20 per team, 1 per team

19th hole Pet and Putt game
$10

Each golfer can putt for a chance to win a prize. Win the first prize your golf ball touches on the green. Also available for purchase the day of the event.

50/50 tickets
$20

$20 for arm length of tickets. Raffle tickets, 1 lucky winner will win 50% of the total amount sold.

Day of event both $20 for arm length and $5 for 1 ticket will be available.

$

