2026 WCR Golf Event

Hosted by
About this event
Participate in the group lessons and then head out to the course to put those new skills to the test. Includes cart.
Enjoy 9 Holes of Golf with a cart. All skill levels welcome!
1 hour long group lessons for everyone regardless of skill level. Never golfed before? No problem! Already feel pretty confident but want to stop up your game? We got you!
Not a member of Women's Council? This is the ticket for you to participate in the group lessons and then head out to the course to put those new skills to the test. Includes cart.
Not a member of Women's Council? This is the ticket for you to enjoy 9 Holes of Golf with a cart.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!