Women's Council of Realtors Cincinnati

Hosted by

Women's Council of Realtors Cincinnati

About this event

2026 WCR Golf Event

4757 Playfield Ln

Cincinnati, OH 45226, USA

WCR Member Lessons + 9 Holes Golf + 2 Premium Drink Tickets
$65

Participate in the group lessons and then head out to the course to put those new skills to the test. Includes cart.

WCR Member 9 Holes Golf Only + 2 Premium Drink Tickets
$45

Enjoy 9 Holes of Golf with a cart. All skill levels welcome!

WCR Member Lessons Only + 2 Premium Drink Tickets
$40

1 hour long group lessons for everyone regardless of skill level. Never golfed before? No problem! Already feel pretty confident but want to stop up your game? We got you!

Non-Member Lessons + 9 Holes Golf + 2 Premium Drink Tickets
$75

Not a member of Women's Council? This is the ticket for you to participate in the group lessons and then head out to the course to put those new skills to the test. Includes cart.

Non- Member 9 Holes Golf Only + 2 Premium Drink Tickets
$55

Not a member of Women's Council? This is the ticket for you to enjoy 9 Holes of Golf with a cart.

Non-Member Lessons Only + 2 Premium Drink Tickets
$50
Not a member of Women's Council? This is the ticket for you to join the group lessons.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!