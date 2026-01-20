Missionary Flights & Service Inc

Missionary Flights & Service Inc

About this event

West Palm Beach Banquet 2026

150 Australian Ave

West Palm Beach, FL 33406, USA

General Admission
Free

Complimentary Admission & Meal

Group Ticket (GROUP OF 10)
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Complimentary Admission & Meal for 10 Tickets (Full Table)

Bronze Sponsorship ($100)
$100

Sponsorship Offers:
*Name and/or Business on social media and website for the day of the event;
*Name listed on event programs.

Bronze Sponsorship ($300)
$300

Sponsorship Offers:
*Name and/or Business on social media and website for the day of the event;
*Name listed on event programs.

Silver Sponsorship
$500

Sponsorship Offers:
*Name and/or Business on social media and website for the week of the event;
*Name listed on event programs.

Gold Sponsorship
$1,000

Sponsorship Offers:
*Name and/or Business on social media and website for the week of the event;
*Name listed on event programs;
*Name listed on screens during the banquet of 600 attendees.

Platinum Sponsorship
$5,000

Sponsorship Offers:
*Name and/or Business on social media and website for the month of November;
*Name listed on event programs;
*Platinum Sponsor name card at assigned banquet table;
*Name listed on screens during banquet of 600 attendees.

Diamond Sponsorship
$10,000

Sponsorship Offers:
*Name and/or Business printed on Flight Briefing sent to 15,000 homes;
*Name on social media and website for November, December, & January;
*Name listed on event programs;
*Diamond Sponsor name card at assigned banquet table;
*Name listed on screens during the banquet of 600 attendees

