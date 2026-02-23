Preservation Alliance of West Virginia, Inc.

Hosted by

Preservation Alliance of West Virginia, Inc.

About this event

2026 West Virginia Historic Preservation Conference

818 Cacapon Lodge Dr

Berkeley Springs, WV 25411, USA

Wednesday Only
$45

Main activities for Wednesday, including lunch. This is a non-PAWV member rate.


PAWV member rate is $25. Contact [email protected] to verify membership and for the discount code.

Thursday Only
$45

Main activities for Thursday, including lunch. This is a non-PAWV member rate.


PAWV member rate is $25. Contact [email protected] to verify membership and for the discount code.

Wednesday & Thursday - 2-day ticket
$65

Daytime activities, including lunch for Wednesday, May 13 and Thursday, May 14. This is a non-PAWV member rate.


PAWV member rate is $45. Contact [email protected] to verify membership and for the discount code.

Add-on: Historic Landmarks Commissioners Breakfast
$10

This networking breakfast is tailored for historic landmarks commissioners and will take place at Cacapon Resort State Park on Wednesday, May 13th from 8:00 - 9:15 am.

Add-on: Coffee Meet-up at Fairfax Coffee House
$10

This networking event is open to everyone and will take place at Fairfax Coffee House in downtown Berkeley Springs from 8:00 - 9:15 am. Coffee and pastries available with this ticket.

Add-on: Tour of Paw Paw & the Paw Paw Tunnel
$10

This tour will take place after lunch on Wednesday, May 13. Proceeds from the tour benefit the C&O Canal Trust.

Add-on: Dinner at the Panorama Public House - Wednesday
$50

Enjoy an amazing sunset and private dinner with the PAWV Board of Directors and staff at the Panorama Public House on Wednesday, May 13. Dinner starts at 6:00 pm. This is an add-on, ticketed event not included in the full conference registration. This is a non-PAWV member rate.


PAWV member rate is $40. Contact [email protected] to verify membership and for the discount code.

Purchase a PAWV hat!
$18

Purchase a PAWV logo hat in red, black, or olive, and pick it up at the conference.

Add a donation for Preservation Alliance of West Virginia, Inc.

$

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