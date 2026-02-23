2026 West Virginia Historic Preservation Conference

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About this event
Main activities for Wednesday, including lunch. This is a non-PAWV member rate.
PAWV member rate is $25. Contact [email protected] to verify membership and for the discount code.
Main activities for Thursday, including lunch. This is a non-PAWV member rate.
PAWV member rate is $25. Contact [email protected] to verify membership and for the discount code.
Daytime activities, including lunch for Wednesday, May 13 and Thursday, May 14. This is a non-PAWV member rate.
PAWV member rate is $45. Contact [email protected] to verify membership and for the discount code.
This networking breakfast is tailored for historic landmarks commissioners and will take place at Cacapon Resort State Park on Wednesday, May 13th from 8:00 - 9:15 am.
This networking event is open to everyone and will take place at Fairfax Coffee House in downtown Berkeley Springs from 8:00 - 9:15 am. Coffee and pastries available with this ticket.
This tour will take place after lunch on Wednesday, May 13. Proceeds from the tour benefit the C&O Canal Trust.
Enjoy an amazing sunset and private dinner with the PAWV Board of Directors and staff at the Panorama Public House on Wednesday, May 13. Dinner starts at 6:00 pm. This is an add-on, ticketed event not included in the full conference registration. This is a non-PAWV member rate.
PAWV member rate is $40. Contact [email protected] to verify membership and for the discount code.
Purchase a PAWV logo hat in red, black, or olive, and pick it up at the conference.
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