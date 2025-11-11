*By purchasing a ticket to the 2026 Westchase Rotary Pub Crawl, you acknowledge and consent to the sharing of your contact information with Title and Platinum event sponsors for marketing purposes. This includes your name, email address, and any other contact details provided during registration. While your information will only be shared with event sponsors participating in this year's sponsorship program, we cannot guarantee how sponsors will use or protect your data.





If you do not wish to have your information shared with sponsors, please contact us at [email protected] to discuss alternative purchasing options. Your privacy is important to us, and we are committed to ensuring the responsible handling of your personal information. Thank you for supporting our Rotary Club and our mission to make a positive impact in our community.