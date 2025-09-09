2026 Western Colorado Horticultural Society Conference and Tradeshow

This package includes 1 individual membership to attend conference ($70), 1 Wednesday lunch ticket ($25), 1 Thursday lunch ticket ($25), and 1 banquet ticket ($65) for a $20 savings over purchasing these separately.
The conference package includes 1 individual membership to attend conference ($70), 1 Wednesday lunch ticket ($25), 1 Thursday lunch ticket ($25), and 1 banquet ticket ($65) for a $20 savings over purchasing these separately. The bundle gives 10% savings to group purchases of 4 or more packages providing $36.50 in savings for each package.
Membership includes entry to the conference and tradeshow for one person on Wednesday January 22nd and Thursday January 23rd. Lunch tickets not included.
Sit back and enjoy, while we drive and show you what others are doing in various horticultural fields. Lunch will be provided. This is an all day event. Attendees will meet at GJ Convention Center at 8am January 20th, 2026.
The banquet dinner is a night of celebration and socializing with old and new friends. There will be local wine, cider and beer to enjoy. Tickets will be higher at the door. Limited space available. Happy Hour will begin at 6pm, dinner at 7pm on Thursday January 22nd
Conveniently join us for buffet lunch at the convention center.
Conveniently join us for buffet lunch at the convention center.
Sponsorship plays a big role in the board's ability to provide an excellent conference as we always strive to do. Your sponsorship and or donation is greatly appreciated. This level includes (4) lunch tickets per day*, (4) memberships/conference tickets, (2) banquet tickets* & banner signage. As well as a free display booth.
*Meal benefits of this package are not included if purchased after Jan. 5th.
Sponsorship plays a big role in the board's ability to provide an excellent conference as we always strive to do. Your sponsorship and or donation is greatly appreciated. This level includes (2) lunch tickets per day* and (2) memberships/conference tickets and (2) Banquet Tickets*.
*Meal benefits of this package are not included if purchased after Jan. 5th.
Sponsorship plays a big role in the board's ability to provide an excellent conference as we always strive to do. Your sponsorship and or donation is greatly appreciated. This level includes (2) lunch tickets per day* and (2) memberships/conference tickets.
*Meal benefits of this package are not included if purchased after Jan. 5th.
Sponsorship plays a big role in the board's ability to provide an excellent conference as we always strive to do. Your sponsorship and or donation is greatly appreciated.
Sponsorship plays a big role in the board's ability to provide an excellent conference as we always strive to do. Your sponsorship and or donation is greatly appreciated.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing