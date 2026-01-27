SOCES Booster Club

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SOCES Booster Club

About this event

Sponsorship

Sagebrush Cantina 23527 Calabasas Rd

Calabasas, CA 91302, USA

COMMUNITY FENCE SPONSOR: Victory Blvd. Sponsor
$1,800
  • One 3’ x 8’ fence sign on Victory Blvd (highest traffic impressions)
  • Displayed from March 2026 through February 2027 *subject to LAUSD and SOCES administration permissions.
  • Sponsor name listed on:
    • Banner Name included on a school-designed community sponsor sign featuring the business name
    • TeamSOCES.org Booster Sponsor page
    • SOCES Booster newsletter sponsor thank-you
    • ✔ Recognition on TeamSOCES.org
    • ✔ A sponsor thank-you in our Booster Newsletter

Event sponsors are recognized during the Gala, thanked publicly, and listed online and in school communications.


In the event a banner is damaged or lost, the SOCES Booster Club will provide one (1) replacement. Any additional replacements will require a replacement fee.


COMMUNITY FENCE SPONSOR: Erwin Street Large Sponsor
$1,200
  • One 3’ x 6’ fence sign on Erwin Street
  • Displayed from March 2026 through February 2027 *subject to LAUSD and SOCES administration permissions.
  • Sponsor name listed on:
    • Banner Name included on a school-designed community sponsor sign featuring the business name
    • TeamSOCES.org Booster Sponsor page
    • SOCES Booster newsletter sponsor thank-you
    • ✔ Recognition on TeamSOCES.org
    • ✔ A sponsor thank-you in our Booster Newsletter

Event sponsors are recognized during the Gala, thanked publicly, and listed online and in school communications.


In the event a banner is damaged or lost, the SOCES Booster Club will provide one (1) replacement. Any additional replacements will require a replacement fee.


COMMUNITY FENCE SPONSOR: Erwin Street Standard Sponsor
$750
  • One 3’ x 3’ fence sign on Erwin Street
  • Displayed from March 2026 through February 2027 *subject to LAUSD and SOCES administration permissions.
  • Sponsor name listed on:
    • Banner Name included on a school-designed community sponsor sign featuring the business name
    • TeamSOCES.org Booster Sponsor page
    • SOCES Booster newsletter sponsor thank-you
    • ✔ Recognition on TeamSOCES.org
    • ✔ A sponsor thank-you in our Booster Newsletter

Event sponsors are recognized during the Gala, thanked publicly, and listed online and in school communications.


In the event a banner is damaged or lost, the SOCES Booster Club will provide one (1) replacement. Any additional replacements will require a replacement fee.

EVENT SPONSOR: DJ Sponsor
$500
  • Recognition as the DJ Sponsor at the Western Knights Gala
  • Verbal thank-you announcement during the event
  • Sponsor name listed on:
    • TeamSOCES.org Booster Sponsor page
    • School newsletter sponsor thank-you
EVENT SPONSOR: Photo Booth Sponsor
$350
  • Recognition as the Photo Booth Sponsor at the Western Knights Gala
  • Verbal thank-you announcement during the event
  • Sponsor name listed on:
    • TeamSOCES.org Booster Sponsor page
    • School newsletter sponsor thank-you
EVENT SPONSOR: Drink Sponsor
$200
  • Recognition as the Drink Sponsor at the Western Knights Gala
  • Verbal thank-you announcement during the event
  • Sponsor name listed on:
    • TeamSOCES.org Booster Sponsor page
    • SOCES Booster newsletter sponsor thank-you
EVENT SPONSOR: Community Sponsor
$150
  • Sponsor name listed on:
    • TeamSOCES.org Booster Sponsor page
    • School newsletter sponsor thank-you
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