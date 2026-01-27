Sponsorship

About this event
Calabasas, CA 91302, USA
Event sponsors are recognized during the Gala, thanked publicly, and listed online and in school communications.
In the event a banner is damaged or lost, the SOCES Booster Club will provide one (1) replacement. Any additional replacements will require a replacement fee.
Event sponsors are recognized during the Gala, thanked publicly, and listed online and in school communications.
In the event a banner is damaged or lost, the SOCES Booster Club will provide one (1) replacement. Any additional replacements will require a replacement fee.
Event sponsors are recognized during the Gala, thanked publicly, and listed online and in school communications.
In the event a banner is damaged or lost, the SOCES Booster Club will provide one (1) replacement. Any additional replacements will require a replacement fee.
$
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