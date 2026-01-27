Sponsorship

One 3’ x 8’ fence sign on Victory Blvd (highest traffic impressions)

Displayed from March 2026 through February 2027 *subject to LAUSD and SOCES administration permissions.

Sponsor name listed on:

Banner Name included on a school-designed community sponsor sign featuring the business name TeamSOCES.org Booster Sponsor page SOCES Booster newsletter sponsor thank-you ✔ Recognition on TeamSOCES.org ✔ A sponsor thank-you in our Booster Newsletter



Event sponsors are recognized during the Gala, thanked publicly, and listed online and in school communications.





In the event a banner is damaged or lost, the SOCES Booster Club will provide one (1) replacement. Any additional replacements will require a replacement fee.



