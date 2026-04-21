Bay Area Community Project Inc

Hosted by

Bay Area Community Project Inc

About this event

2026 Western Province Kappa League Conference

6016 J St

Sacramento, CA 95819, USA

Regular Registration-Student
$185

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Dorm lodging, all meals, t-shirt and swag.

Regular Registration-Mentor
$185

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Dorm lodging, all meals, Mentor Polo.

1 Day Registration-Mentor
$85

1 day, Saturday access to meals and activities. Mentor Polo

Regular Registration-Mentor without Dorm
$130

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. All meals, Mentor Polo. "NO DORM LODGING"

Add a donation for Bay Area Community Project Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!