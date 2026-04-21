2026 Western Province Kappa League Conference

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Sacramento, CA 95819, USA
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Dorm lodging, all meals, t-shirt and swag.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Dorm lodging, all meals, Mentor Polo.
1 day, Saturday access to meals and activities. Mentor Polo
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. All meals, Mentor Polo. "NO DORM LODGING"
$
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