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Westview GOLD Boosters
Sales closed

2026 Westview Spring GOLD Show Auction

City Cruises Whale Watching Cruise for Two item
City Cruises Whale Watching Cruise for Two
$40

Starting bid

Valued at $130


Enjoy the best sightseeing on the San Diego Bay- with either a professionally narrated tour of San Diego's Whale watching hot spots or with a professionally narrated harbor tour of more than 50 storied landmarks.


T&Cs

  1. Valid for San Diego Best of the Bay or Seasonal Whale Watching Cruise
  2. Additional enhancements may be available for purchase. Beverages are not included but may be purchased on board
  3. Expires 11/30/2026
Griot's Garage Kit item
Griot's Garage Kit item
Griot's Garage Kit
$15

Starting bid

Valued at $55.99


Car care for the perfectionist. Since 1990, Griot's has developed, manufactured, and bottles liquid car care products in the U.S.


Kit includes

  • Griot's Retail Bag (1)
  • Foaming Glass Cleaner, 22oz (1)
  • PFM Detailing Towels, set of 3 (1)
  • Interior Detailer, 22oz (1)
  • Speed Shine, 22oz (1)
Kendra Scott item
Kendra Scott
$1

Starting bid

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance Passes item
San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance Passes
$60

Starting bid

Valued at $152


San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance package includes two 1-Day passes to either the San Diego Zoo or Safari Park.


T&Cs:

  • Redeem by December 31, 2026 expiration date
  • Zoo pass includes entry, guided bus tour, Skyfari Aerial Tram, and regularly scheduled experiences.
  • Safari Park pass includes entry, Africa Tram, and regularly scheduled experiences.
USS Midway Museum Passes
$1

Starting bid

Emerald Isle Golf Course
$15

Starting bid

Valued at $52


Emerald Isle Golf Course is an 18-hole executive course located in Oceanside, California. The property features championship quality greens, an all-grass driving range, a short game practice area, club fitting, and golf instruction.


T&Cs:

  1. Certificate is good for one round of golf, Monday-Sunday anytime, for 2 players
  2. Cart is not included
Scenthound Basic Hygiene Package
$10

Starting bid

Valued at $55


Scenthound Carmel Valley


One Free Basic Hygiene Package includes bath, ear cleaning, nail clip, and teeth brushing.


T&Cs:

  1. First time customers only
  2. Limit one per dog
  3. Cannot combine with other offers
  4. Haircuts, shedding treatments, and other services are offered at an additional cost

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