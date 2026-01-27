2026 Westview Spring GOLD Show Auction

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Starting bid
Valued at $130
Enjoy the best sightseeing on the San Diego Bay- with either a professionally narrated tour of San Diego's Whale watching hot spots or with a professionally narrated harbor tour of more than 50 storied landmarks.
T&Cs
Starting bid
Valued at $55.99
Car care for the perfectionist. Since 1990, Griot's has developed, manufactured, and bottles liquid car care products in the U.S.
Kit includes
Starting bid
Starting bid
Valued at $152
San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance package includes two 1-Day passes to either the San Diego Zoo or Safari Park.
T&Cs:
Starting bid
Starting bid
Valued at $52
Emerald Isle Golf Course is an 18-hole executive course located in Oceanside, California. The property features championship quality greens, an all-grass driving range, a short game practice area, club fitting, and golf instruction.
T&Cs:
Starting bid
Valued at $55
Scenthound Carmel Valley
One Free Basic Hygiene Package includes bath, ear cleaning, nail clip, and teeth brushing.
T&Cs:
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