2026 WETATi Academy Scholarship & Awards Gala Iconic Memorabilia Auction

This item comes beautifully custom framed with double-layered black and silver matting, elegant black museum-quality frame, and black-on-silver engraved nameplate. Framed in this piece are ONE (1) 8x10 Photo Autographed by music icon Beyonce, ONE (1) replica pass to the theatrical release of Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour, and ONE (1) replica ticket commemorating the opening night performance of Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour in Stockholm, Sweden!

Signed by: Beyonce