2026 WETATi Academy Scholarship & Awards Gala Iconic Memorabilia Auction

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***Extremely Rare Item*** Limited Edition – Individually Numbered To Only 50 Available In The World. – Signed & Inscribed by THREE (3) Basketball Hall of Fame Inductees! – This item comes in a display case with an elegant black-on-silver engraved nameplate.
Signed by: Michael Jordan - Inscribed: "HOF 2009", Magic Johnson - Inscribed: "HOF 02" & Larry Bird - Inscribed: "HOF 1998"
Starting bid
This jersey comes custom designed in a black frame with black suede matting and red outline (Bulls Official Team Colors) – museum quality. Included is (1) Official Chicago Bulls Patch, (1) Official Jordan “Jumpman” Patch and (2) 8×10 inch photos of Michael Jordan. Signed by: Michael Jordan
Starting bid
This piece comes custom designed in a black frame with black matting and red outline (Bulls Official Team Colors) – museum quality. Included is (1) 8×10 Photo of Michael Jordan, (1) Official Chicago Bulls Patch, (1) Official NBA League Patch and custom-engraved nameplate.
Signed by: Michael Jordan
Starting bid
This item comes beautifully custom framed with triple-layered blue, gold and white matting, and elegant black museum-quality frame. Also framed in this piece are two (2) Authentic Argentina AFA Team Patches and two (2) 8×10 Photos of Lionel Messi on the pitch! Signed by: Lionel Messi
Starting bid
This item comes beautifully custom framed with double-layered black and silver matting, elegant black museum-quality frame, and black-on-silver engraved nameplate. Framed in this piece are ONE (1) 8x10 Photo Autographed by music icon Beyonce, ONE (1) replica pass to the theatrical release of Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour, and ONE (1) replica ticket commemorating the opening night performance of Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour in Stockholm, Sweden!
Signed by: Beyonce
Starting bid
Jet black Everlast boxing glove signed in bold silver ink. This item comes in a display case with an elegant black-on-silver engraved nameplate. Signed by: Floyd Mayweather, Jr., Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, Oscar De La Hoya (Inscribed: "Golden Boy") & Sugar Ray Leonard
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