2026 WFF Spring Season

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About the memberships
No expiration
Come play on Thursday nights from 6-8 pm on the lower fields ay Scotland Elementary School in Ridgefield. The season runs from 4/16 - 6/25, the longest season yet! Your purchase also includes this year’s WFF tank top and quarter zip (new colors!) so please select your size.
No expiration
As a League Champion Sponsor, your business will get to be a dedicated “Sponsor of the Week” with special recognition of your business both at practice and on our Facebook and Instagram pages! For restaurants and bars, we will have two team social gatherings at your establishment to show our loyalty! Also, as a sponsor your name will be included on our social media accounts.
Your sponsorship helps us keep the league accessible while covering costs for insurance, field fees, equipment, and paying our RHS football player referees who guide and teach us. We appreciate your support in building a fun, active, and inclusive community!
No expiration
As an All-Star Sponsor, your business will get to be a dedicated “Sponsor of the Week” with special recognition of your business both at practice and on our Facebook and Instagram pages! Also, your business name will be included on our sponsor list on our social media accounts.
Your sponsorship helps us keep the league accessible while covering costs for insurance, field fees, equipment, and paying our RHS football player referees who guide and teach us. We appreciate your support in building a fun, active, and inclusive community!
No expiration
As a Team Sponsor, your business name will be included on our sponsor list on our social media accounts.
Your sponsorship helps us keep the league accessible while covering costs for insurance, field fees, equipment, and paying our RHS football player referees who guide and teach us. We appreciate your support in building a fun, active, and inclusive community!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!