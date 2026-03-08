Wilson Girls Aquatics Inc

Hosted by

Wilson Girls Aquatics Inc

About this event

2026 WGA Gala

5865 Appian Way

Long Beach, CA 90803

Regular Casino Play
$60
Available until Apr 24

Your ticket includes dinner, dessert, and casino chips to play Poker, Blackjack and Craps!


Re-buys will be available the day of the event!


Chips can be turned in for raffle tickets for special Casino baskets!

High Roller - Poker Tournament
$85
Available until Apr 24

High Roller!

You will enter a poker tournament with entry level chips and a free drink ticket!


Dinner, dessert, and casino chips also included!!


Top player will win a bottle of Blue Label Johnny Walker!


Re-buys will be available the day of the event.

Coach
Free

Coaches, please register so we can have an accurate count for food. Thank you!

Add on: Bottomless Mai Thais
$50

A Mai Thai is a fun take on the classic Mai Tai. In addition to tropical juices and rum, chili pepper heats up this cocktail and some coconut milk mellows it out - both adding a Thai twist.


You can ask to hold the heat!

White Lotus Stemless Wine Glass
$5

Drink with style with your own White Lotus stemless wine glass.

Add a donation for Wilson Girls Aquatics Inc

$

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