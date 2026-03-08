2026 WGA Gala

Hosted by
About this event
Your ticket includes dinner, dessert, and casino chips to play Poker, Blackjack and Craps!
Re-buys will be available the day of the event!
Chips can be turned in for raffle tickets for special Casino baskets!
High Roller!
You will enter a poker tournament with entry level chips and a free drink ticket!
Dinner, dessert, and casino chips also included!!
Top player will win a bottle of Blue Label Johnny Walker!
Re-buys will be available the day of the event.
Coaches, please register so we can have an accurate count for food. Thank you!
A Mai Thai is a fun take on the classic Mai Tai. In addition to tropical juices and rum, chili pepper heats up this cocktail and some coconut milk mellows it out - both adding a Thai twist.
You can ask to hold the heat!
Drink with style with your own White Lotus stemless wine glass.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!