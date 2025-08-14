A Caring Closet

Hosted by

A Caring Closet

About this event

2026 Whiskey Wine & Wheelchairs Presented By Koelsch Communities

7607 NE 26th Ave

Vancouver, WA 98665, USA

General Admission
$95

Grants General Admission entry to the event. Entry will NOT be allowed until 6:00PM.

VIP Table Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Grants premium early access at 5:30PM to exclusive areas and VIP amenities. Includes Table with 10 seats! Top of table sponsorship graphic (logo at table), swag bag for all table guests, whiskey shots, wine for table to share (one white, one red), listed in the program.

Sponsored Table
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Logo on table, slide with other table sponsors, listed in program. Includes Table with 10 seats!

Presenting Sponsor
$7,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Grants premium early access at 5:30PM to exclusive areas and VIP amenities. Includes Table with 10 seats! Top of table sponsorship graphic (logo at table), swag bag for all table guests, whiskey shots, wine for table to share (one white, one red), listed in the program, 2 minutes on stage, listed in program.

Supporting Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Logo on all event collateral, signage at event, call out from stage, listed in program. Includes Table with 10 seats!

Stage Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Logo on all event collateral,  signage on stage, call out from stage, listed in program. Includes 2 seats.

Photo Booth Sponsor - W/Table
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Logo on all photos, in slide show, listed in program. Includes Table with 10 seats!

Bar Sponsor - No Table
$750

Logo at bar, in slide show, listed in program.

Bar Sponsor - W/Table
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Logo at bar, in slide show, listed in program. Includes Table with 10 seats!

Money Machine Sponsor
$3,600
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Signage (with logo), stage call out, listed in program. This includes 2 seats.

In-Kind Sponsor
Free
  • PRINTING SPONSOR 
  • MEDIA SPONSOR -Tentmaker Media
  • CATERING SPONSOR 
  • FLORAL SPONSOR 
  • WHISKEY or WINE SPONSOR 
  • DESSERTS SPONSOR
Donate a Silent Auction Basket!
$100

Can't make it to the event but still want to contribute? Help us with our Silent Auction Baskets by making a small donation.

Add a donation for A Caring Closet

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!