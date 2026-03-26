2026 Day at the Races: Silent Auction

Retail Value: $275





Treat yourself to the ultimate self-care experience with this thoughtfully curated basket designed to help you unwind and rejuvenate. Enjoy wellness essentials like a yoga strap, cozy headband, calming shower steamers, and a velvet-soft throw blanket—perfect for stretching, relaxing, and slowing down. The highlight of this basket is a gift card to Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa (Fort Mill) for a massage and facial, offering the perfect opportunity for a luxurious spa escape. Savor comforting touches like fruit preserves, herbal tea, and coffee while reflecting in a daily intentions journal or finding inspiration in Did You Stretch Tho by Hannah Corbin. Complete with a large insulated thermos to keep your favorite drinks hot or cold, this collection is an inviting reminder to prioritize rest, wellness, and renewal.