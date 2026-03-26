2026 Day at the Races: Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Retail Value: $275
Enjoy the perfect evening of comfort and relaxation with this thoughtfully curated basket. Snuggle under a plush throw blanket while sipping calming tea sweetened with flavored honey and enjoying delicious cookies. A softly scented candle and rechargeable lamp set the mood, while coasters, stationery cards, and other thoughtful touches complete this cozy collection. For inspiration, unwind with The Look by Michelle Obama—perfect for a peaceful night at home.
Starting bid
Retail Value: $275
Treat yourself to the ultimate self-care experience with this thoughtfully curated basket designed to help you unwind and rejuvenate. Enjoy wellness essentials like a yoga strap, cozy headband, calming shower steamers, and a velvet-soft throw blanket—perfect for stretching, relaxing, and slowing down. The highlight of this basket is a gift card to Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa (Fort Mill) for a massage and facial, offering the perfect opportunity for a luxurious spa escape. Savor comforting touches like fruit preserves, herbal tea, and coffee while reflecting in a daily intentions journal or finding inspiration in Did You Stretch Tho by Hannah Corbin. Complete with a large insulated thermos to keep your favorite drinks hot or cold, this collection is an inviting reminder to prioritize rest, wellness, and renewal.
Starting bid
Retail Value $200
Unwind and recharge with this soothing “Cozy Comfort & Self-Care” basket, thoughtfully designed for relaxation and reflection. Snuggle up with a plush throw while enjoying a calming cup of fruit-infused tea sweetened with raw honey, and set the mood with a beautifully scented candle. Pamper yourself with spa-inspired essentials like a soft headband, hair towel, bath gloves, and cozy spa socks for the ultimate at-home retreat. With multiple journals and notebooks included, this collection also offers the perfect space to reflect, plan, or capture your thoughts. A comforting blend of relaxation and mindfulness, this basket invites you to slow down and savor the moment.
Starting bid
Retail Value: $700
Invest in your smile with this comprehensive dental care basket designed to keep your teeth healthy, clean, and radiant. Featuring an electric toothbrush, cordless water flosser, whitening treatments, toothpaste, mouthwash, flossers, and more, this collection provides everything you need for a complete at-home oral care routine. A gentle loofah adds a touch of self-care, while a $25 Happy & Healthy Family gift card offers added convenience. The highlight of this package is $500 off comprehensive orthodontic treatment, making it a practical and valuable option for anyone looking to enhance their smile.
Starting bid
Retail Value: $185
Elegant yet daring, Good Girl by Carolina Herrera celebrates the duality of the modern woman. This beloved designer fragrance blends luminous jasmine with rich cocoa and warm tonka bean to create a scent that is both sophisticated and irresistible.
Starting bid
Retail Value: $85
Elegant, romantic, and timeless, this luxurious fragrance by Monique Lhuillier captures the essence of modern femininity. Monique Lhuillier Eau de Parfum blends delicate floral notes with warm, sophisticated undertones to create a scent that is both graceful and captivating. Perfect for everyday elegance or special occasions, this beautiful fragrance makes a thoughtful gift—or a well-deserved indulgence for yourself.
Starting bid
Retail Value: $45
Get the "glass skin" look everyone is talking about with these high-performance skincare essentials. This set includes the famous Biodance Bio-Collagen masks that transform from white to clear as they sink into your pores, alongside Natener eye masks for an instant wide-awake glow. It is a professional-grade restorative treatment that delivers intense hydration and visible results right from your own vanity.
Starting bid
Retail Value: $300
Escape the stresses of the day and enjoy a calming spa experience at home. This thoughtfully assembled basket is filled with indulgent bath and body treats designed to soothe the senses and promote total relaxation.
Starting bid
Retail Value: $300
Drift into relaxation with this indulgent spa and comfort collection designed to soothe the senses and restore the body. Snuggle into a cozy blanket and slippers while enjoying a full suite of lavender chamomile aromatherapy treatments, including bath soaks, body wash, bubble bath, bath bombs, body butter, hand cream, and more—perfect for creating a calming at-home spa experience. Pamper your skin with nourishing satin body care and hand treatments, and extend the indulgence with a $50 gift certificate. This luxurious basket is the ultimate invitation to unwind, recharge, and embrace total relaxation.
Starting bid
Retail Value: $420
Indulge in the ultimate self-care experience with this luxurious spa package designed to leave you feeling refreshed and radiant. This offering includes a $50 brow tint service for a polished, effortless look, along with two spa packages (each valued at $185) featuring a one-hour Swedish massage, refreshing facial, and a relaxing paradise pedicure. Perfect for a day of pampering or sharing with someone special, this experience is your invitation to unwind, rejuvenate, and glow from head to to
Starting bid
Retail Value: $200
Create your own cozy café moment at home with this indulgent basket of sweet treats. Enjoy decadent Italian chocolates, flavorful Italian coffee, and a convenient coffee grinder to ensure every cup is freshly brewed. Two elegant mugs and gourmet popcorn round out this delightful assortment—perfect for relaxing evenings or sharing a sweet escape with someone special.
Starting bid
Retail Value: $275
Capture life’s special moments with a professional photography session generously donated by Millie B. Photography. This package includes a standard outdoor or on-location photoshoot and a beautifully curated digital album featuring 30 professionally edited images. Perfect for family portraits, couples, seniors, or special milestones, this session offers a wonderful opportunity to create lasting memories through stunning photography.
Starting bid
Retail Value: $700
Known for his rich collages, bold colors, and expressive figures, James Denmark draws inspiration from African American culture, community life, and the rhythms of jazz and dance. Often described as “visual jazz,” his layered mixed-media compositions blend texture, movement, and warmth in a way that feels both timeless and contemporary. This striking piece captures Denmark’s distinctive aesthetic—stylized form, vibrant color, and a sense of quiet strength—making it a compelling focal point for any home or art collection. Denmark’s work is widely exhibited and held in major public and private collections across the country, making this framed giclée a meaningful opportunity to own a piece inspired by one of America’s most celebrated contemporary artists.
Starting bid
Retail Value: $600
Enjoy a refined pairing of luxury and practicality with a bottle of Glenfiddich 12 Year Single Malt Scotch Whisky, known for its smooth, balanced character. This set also includes two classic whiskey glasses and two glass mugs—perfect for unwinding or sharing a toast. Adding exceptional value, this package features $500 in legal services, making it a unique and versatile offering.
Starting bid
Retail Value: $150
Refresh and enhance your natural beauty with this all-in-one skincare and makeup collection. This basket features a complete routine—from exfoliating scrub, hydrating cleanser, balancing toner, and moisturizer to create a smooth, glowing complexion. Finish your look with luminous 3D foundation, volumizing mascara, and a high-shine lip gloss for a polished, radiant finish. Perfect for everyday wear or a special occasion, this collection is a wonderful way to elevate your beauty routine.
Starting bid
Retail Value: $275
Treat yourself to the perfect combination of beauty and relaxation with this rejuvenating spa package. Enjoy a luxurious Hydro Glow Facial designed to refresh and revitalize your skin, paired with a soothing Healing Touch Massage to ease tension and restore balance. Whether you’re looking to unwind, recharge, or indulge in well-deserved self-care, this experience offers the ultimate escape for both body and mind.
Starting bid
Retail Value: $450
Refresh your beauty routine with this vibrant and luxurious collection designed to help you step confidently into the season. This basket features a wide array of skincare, fragrance, and beauty essentials—from advanced microdermabrasion and a complete miracle skincare set to nourishing hand care and indulgent body lotions. Add a pop of color with a hydrating lipstick and lip gloss, and enjoy signature scents with elegant perfumes and cologne. Thoughtful extras like a cosmetic bag, beard care, and a charming “Thinking of You” accent make this basket perfect for both pampering yourself and sharing with someone special. A beautiful celebration of renewal, self-care, and confidence—just in time for spring.
Starting bid
Retail Value: $200
Elevate your home bar with this sophisticated collection centered around Elijah Craig Straight Rye Whiskey. Perfect for cocktail enthusiasts and bourbon lovers alike, this set includes everything you need to craft the perfect Old Fashioned—from a crystal mixing glass and cocktail smoker top to syrup, garnish tongs, and a julep peeler. Enjoy stylish extras like branded socks, a bourbon bag, and golf balls, all beautifully presented in an Elijah Craig wooden box. Whether entertaining guests or unwinding after a long day, this basket delivers a refined, hands-on cocktail experience.
Starting bid
Retail Value: $450
"A Premier Tequila Experience. Indulge in two of the world’s most celebrated tequilas- Casa Azul Reposado and Don Julio 1942 – presented together in a luxurious, collector-worthy pairing. This basket honors the artistry, heritage, and craftsmanship of premium agave spirits, offering a tasting experience reserved for true connoisseurs. Whether displayed as a showpiece or enjoyed during a special celebration, this exquisite duo brings sophistication, elegance, and golden-hour warmth to any occasion.
Casa Azul Tequila .750ml (Handcrafted ceramic decanter); Don Julio 1942 375ml, (4) Gold-rimmed sipping glasses, gourmet nuts, Citrus rimming salt, Salt Rimmer set, Muddler, Chocolates, and rich caramel."
Starting bid
Retail Value: $130
Elevate your grooming routine with this stylish and practical collection designed for the modern man. This basket features a precision 9-piece T-blade trimmer set for clean, sharp lines, along with beard care essentials including a foaming beard wash, dual-sided comb, and soft brush to keep your look well-maintained. Complete the experience with a sophisticated cologne for a fresh, confident finish, plus convenient travel essentials neatly packed in a sleek velvet bag. Perfect for everyday grooming or upgrading your self-care routine.
Starting bid
Retail Value: $250
Create calm, clarity, and order in your home with a professional organizing experience from Clutter Free Closets. Services may include closet organization, kitchen and pantry decluttering, and whole-home organization—designed to bring both function and beauty to your space. With a judgment-free, high-end approach, this experience helps you reset your environment and reclaim your peace of mind.
Starting bid
Retail Value: $500
Enjoy effortless entertaining with five (5) cases of Tipsy Lady premade cocktails; a total of 120 ready-to-drink beverages. Flavors include Rum Punch, Sunrise Mimosa, and Mojito--perfect for parties, girls’ nights, or relaxing at home. Just chill and serve!
Starting bid
Retail Value: $300
Celebrate in style with this winning combination of premium spirits and team pride. This basket features a standout trio of fine whiskeys, including Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal Cognac, Henry McKenna Single Barrel 10 Year Bourbon, and Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon—perfect for sipping or sharing. Elevate your home bar with essentials like a double jigger, whiskey flask, and two classic whiskey glasses. Rounding out the experience, show your team spirit with Carolina Panthers apparel, making this the perfect package for game day or a relaxing evening in.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!