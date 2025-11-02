2026 Whitefish Safe Grad Night's 50/50 Annual Raffle and Senior Admission Tickets

Whitefish Safe Grad Night 50/50 Raffle. Cost is $100 per chance. Five hundred (500) chances will be sold. Two winners will take home $12,500 in cash. Drawing will be June 5 and you to do not need to be present to win! Winner is responsible for all tax implication and must be at least 18 years of age. Please pay by credit card, debit card or Apple Pay or reach out to your SGN contact to pay by Cash or Check.