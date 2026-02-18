2026 Whitworth College Camp Registration Form

All players intending to play in the fall of 2026 are invited to attend the Whitworth University football camp. This three-day camp will be held at Whitworth University in Spokane, Washington from Thursday June 18th through Saturday, June 20th.





Bus transportation will be provided.





Our goal is for all players who would like to attend camp be able to. If you need financial assistance to attend the Whitworth Camp, please submit your confidential request for the board to review here





See below for what to bring:



What to bring

Football Gear

Helmet (with updated certification and mouthguard attached)

Shoulder pads

Practice jersey

Practice pants with pads (or girdle + knee pads)

Cleats (broken in—NOT brand new)

Gloves (if used)

Mouthguard (plus an extra)

Water bottle/Gatorade bottle

Towel for practice

Clothing

3–4 pairs of athletic shorts

3–4 workout shirts (dry‑fit preferred)

Compression shorts

3–4 pairs of athletic socks

Sweatshirt/jacket (even in summer, mornings can be cool)

Slides/sandals for locker room/after practice

Hat or visor

Pajamas or sleepwear

Hygiene & Personal Items

Deodorant

Body wash/soap

Shampoo + conditioner

Toothbrush & toothpaste

Towel + washcloth

Sunscreen

Band‑aids / blister care

Athletic tape / pre-wrap (optional but helpful)

Medications (clearly labeled—turn in if required by camp rules)

For Overnight Camps

Pillow

Sleeping bag or sheets/blanket

Small fan (dorms can get hot)

Shower shoes

Laundry bag

Phone charger

Nutrition & Hydration

Healthy snacks (protein bars, fruit, nuts)

Electrolyte packets (Liquid I.V., Gatorade powder, etc.)

Refillable water jug

Optional but Useful

Notebook + pen for installs/meetings

Football (only if allowed)

Ice packs or reusable cold packs

Small backpack or duffel

Tape for labeling gear

*Food at the Whitworth Camp will be provided by Whitworth with the support Gridiron Booster Club and parent volunteers.





About Whitworth Football:





Whitworth Football staff: https://whitworthfootball.totalcamps.com/Staff



Whitworth University Football is a vital part of the university’s tradition of academic excellence, spiritual growth, and community engagement. Located in Spokane, Washington, Whitworth is a private Christian liberal arts institution that emphasizes the development of well-rounded individuals who are prepared for success in their careers and lives. The Pirates football program mirrors this mission by fostering a culture of integrity, discipline, and teamwork both on and off the field. With a rich history of athletic achievement, Whitworth’s football team works to develop student-athletes who thrive in a rigorous academic environment while pursuing excellence in the sport. The program is guided by a passionate coaching staff, committed to creating lifelong friendships, building leadership skills, and supporting players’ growth as individuals and athletes.