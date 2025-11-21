2026 Who's the Fairest of them All "Fantasy Hair Ball"

About this event
Upgrade your night and enjoy the Hair Ball in true royalty style! Our VIP guests receive an all-access pass to the most exclusive elements of the evening.
Your VIP Ticket Includes:
Experience the "Fairest of Them All" with the best seat in the ballroom! 🎟️💖
Experience the magic of the Hair Ball with an incredible view! Our Preferred Seating offers a fantastic vantage point to witness every whimsical detail of the "Fantasy" runway.
Your Preferred Ticket Includes:
Secure your preferred spot and be part of an unforgettable night of community and transformation! 🎟️💖
Be a part of the magic! Our General Admission tickets grant you entry to a night of high-fashion fantasy and community impact.
Your General Admission Ticket Includes:
Experience the artistry and help us make "Hairstory" from any seat in the house! 🎟️🌟
Join the enchantment! We are inviting local artisans, boutiques, and creators to showcase their unique treasures at the 2nd "Who's the Fairest of Them All" Fantasy Hair Ball. This is your opportunity to put your brand in front of an engaged, community-minded audience.
Your Vendor Ticket ($150) Includes:
Venue Sales Requirement (All Vendors) 🏰📊
Please be advised that the Valley Dale Ballroom requires all participating vendors to contribute 10% of their total event sales to the venue.
Note: This ticket is for non-food vendors only. Vendors are responsible for their own table, chairs, and display setup.
Disclaimer: Vows of Esther serves solely as the event host and provides space for third-party vendors. Vows of Esther is not responsible or liable for any products sold, services rendered, or transactions made by individual vendors. Vendors are solely responsible for the quality, safety, and legality of their offerings.
Limited spots are available in our fantasy realm. Secure your space today and help us make "Hairstory!" 📜✨
Become a part of the culinary magic! We are looking for a select group of local food vendors and caterers to provide "sensory delights" to our guests during the "Who's the Fairest of Them All" Fantasy Hair Ball.
Important: Exclusivity & Saturation 🛑🍴 To ensure the success of our partners and a diverse experience for our guests, we strictly limit the number of food vendors. We are committed to ensuring there is no over-saturation of similar food types. Because spots are highly limited to protect your sales potential, we encourage you to grab your ticket immediately to secure your place in the ballroom!
Your Food Vendor Ticket ($150) Includes:
Venue Sales Requirement (All Vendors) 🏰📊
Please be advised that the Valley Dale Ballroom requires all participating vendors to contribute 10% of their total event sales to the venue.
Note: Food vendors must comply with all local health department regulations. Vendors are responsible for their own serving equipment, tables, and necessary permits.
Disclaimer: Vows of Esther serves solely as the event host and provides space for third-party vendors. Vows of Esther is not responsible or liable for any food products sold, ingredients used, or dietary/health claims made by individual vendors. Food vendors are solely responsible for food safety, allergen labeling, and compliance with health regulations.
Limited spots are available in our fantasy realm. Secure your space today and help us make "Hairstory!" 📜✨
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