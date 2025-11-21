2026 Who's the Fairest of them All "Fantasy Hair Ball"

Become a part of the culinary magic! We are looking for a select group of local food vendors and caterers to provide "sensory delights" to our guests during the "Who's the Fairest of Them All" Fantasy Hair Ball.

Important: Exclusivity & Saturation 🛑🍴 To ensure the success of our partners and a diverse experience for our guests, we strictly limit the number of food vendors. We are committed to ensuring there is no over-saturation of similar food types. Because spots are highly limited to protect your sales potential, we encourage you to grab your ticket immediately to secure your place in the ballroom!

Your Food Vendor Ticket ($150) Includes:

Vending Space: A dedicated area to serve your gourmet selections to our hundreds of attendees. 🥗✨

Event Access: Entry for up to two staff members to manage your station and enjoy the "Fantasy" production. 🎟️👨‍🍳

Marketing Exposure: Recognition in our digital program as an official food partner of the evening. 📱🍴

A Heart for Service: Your participation fee directly funds our Day of Service for the Van Buren and 3rd Shift shelters . 🏠❤️

Venue Sales Requirement (All Vendors) 🏰📊

Please be advised that the Valley Dale Ballroom requires all participating vendors to contribute 10% of their total event sales to the venue.

The Honor System: This requirement operates on an honor system. We trust our partners to accurately report their sales and render the 10% fee directly to the venue management at the conclusion of the event. 🤝

Community Integrity: As we are all gathered to support the mission of Vows of Esther and the local shelters, we appreciate your integrity and cooperation in fulfilling this venue-mandated policy.

Note: Food vendors must comply with all local health department regulations. Vendors are responsible for their own serving equipment, tables, and necessary permits.





Disclaimer: Vows of Esther serves solely as the event host and provides space for third-party vendors. Vows of Esther is not responsible or liable for any food products sold, ingredients used, or dietary/health claims made by individual vendors. Food vendors are solely responsible for food safety, allergen labeling, and compliance with health regulations.





Limited spots are available in our fantasy realm. Secure your space today and help us make "Hairstory!" 📜✨