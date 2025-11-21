Vows Of Esther

Hosted by

Vows Of Esther

About this event

2026 Who's the Fairest of them All "Fantasy Hair Ball"

1590 Sunbury Rd

Columbus, OH 43219, USA

The VIP Fantasy Experience 👑✨
$50

The VIP Fantasy Experience 👑✨

Upgrade your night and enjoy the Hair Ball in true royalty style! Our VIP guests receive an all-access pass to the most exclusive elements of the evening.

Your VIP Ticket Includes:

  • Premiere Seating: Get the best view in the house with front-row/reserved seating right along the runway. 🥂🎭
  • Exclusive VIP Swag Bag: Take home a curated collection of premium beauty finds and treasures from our partners. 🛍️🎁
  • Enhanced Sensory Delights: Enjoy priority access to our light gourmet food curated . 🥐✨
  • The Full Fantasy Experience: Immerse yourself in the magic with the best vantage point for every gravity-defying look! 🦋🌟

Experience the "Fairest of Them All" with the best seat in the ballroom! 🎟️💖


Preferred Seating: The Best of Both Worlds 🌟✨
$35

Preferred Seating: The Best of Both Worlds 🌟✨

Experience the magic of the Hair Ball with an incredible view! Our Preferred Seating offers a fantastic vantage point to witness every whimsical detail of the "Fantasy" runway.

Your Preferred Ticket Includes:

  • Excellent Sightlines: Enjoy dedicated seating located directly behind the VIP section, ensuring you don't miss a single moment of the artistry. 🎭👀
  • Flexible Viewing Options: Choose between Lower Level seating to be close to the energy of the runway, or Upper Level seating for a breathtaking bird's-eye view of the entire production. 🏰🔝
  • Full Event Access: Explore our boutique vendors. 🛍️

Secure your preferred spot and be part of an unforgettable night of community and transformation! 🎟️💖

General Admission: Join the Celebration 🎭✨
$25

General Admission: Join the Celebration 🎭✨

Be a part of the magic! Our General Admission tickets grant you entry to a night of high-fashion fantasy and community impact.

Your General Admission Ticket Includes:

  • Full Event Access: Immerse yourself in the "Fantasy" theme as you explore our local boutique vendors. 🛍️✨
  • Sensory Delights: Access to our selection of tasteful food and curated refreshments available for purchase. 🥂🥐
  • The Spirit of Giving: Your attendance directly supports our mission to provide dignity and care to the Van Buren and 3rd Shift shelters. 🏠💖

Experience the artistry and help us make "Hairstory" from any seat in the house! 🎟️🌟

Showcase Your Magic ✨🛍️: Non-Food Vendor
$150

Join the enchantment! We are inviting local artisans, boutiques, and creators to showcase their unique treasures at the 2nd "Who's the Fairest of Them All" Fantasy Hair Ball. This is your opportunity to put your brand in front of an engaged, community-minded audience.

Your Vendor Ticket ($150) Includes:

  • Exhibition Space: A dedicated area within our "Boutique Market" to display and sell your products to hundreds of guests. 🏰📍
  • Event Access: Entry for up to two staff members to manage your booth and experience the "Fantasy" runway production. 🎟️👯
  • Brand Visibility: Your business name listed in our digital program as a community partner. 📱✨
  • Direct Impact: Your vendor fee directly supports our Day of Service for the residents of the Van Buren and 3rd Shift shelters, helping us restore dignity through beauty. 🏠💖

Venue Sales Requirement (All Vendors) 🏰📊

Please be advised that the Valley Dale Ballroom requires all participating vendors to contribute 10% of their total event sales to the venue.

  • The Honor System: This requirement operates on an honor system. We trust our partners to accurately report their sales and render the 10% fee directly to the venue management at the conclusion of the event. 🤝
  • Community Integrity: As we are all gathered to support the mission of Vows of Esther and the local shelters, we appreciate your integrity and cooperation in fulfilling this venue-mandated policy.

Note: This ticket is for non-food vendors only. Vendors are responsible for their own table, chairs, and display setup.


Disclaimer: Vows of Esther serves solely as the event host and provides space for third-party vendors. Vows of Esther is not responsible or liable for any products sold, services rendered, or transactions made by individual vendors. Vendors are solely responsible for the quality, safety, and legality of their offerings.


Limited spots are available in our fantasy realm. Secure your space today and help us make "Hairstory!" 📜✨

Share Your Flavors ✨🥐: Food Vendor
$150

Become a part of the culinary magic! We are looking for a select group of local food vendors and caterers to provide "sensory delights" to our guests during the "Who's the Fairest of Them All" Fantasy Hair Ball.

Important: Exclusivity & Saturation 🛑🍴 To ensure the success of our partners and a diverse experience for our guests, we strictly limit the number of food vendors. We are committed to ensuring there is no over-saturation of similar food types. Because spots are highly limited to protect your sales potential, we encourage you to grab your ticket immediately to secure your place in the ballroom!

Your Food Vendor Ticket ($150) Includes:

  • Vending Space: A dedicated area to serve your gourmet selections to our hundreds of attendees. 🥗✨
  • Event Access: Entry for up to two staff members to manage your station and enjoy the "Fantasy" production. 🎟️👨‍🍳
  • Marketing Exposure: Recognition in our digital program as an official food partner of the evening. 📱🍴
  • A Heart for Service: Your participation fee directly funds our Day of Service for the Van Buren and 3rd Shift shelters. 🏠❤️

Venue Sales Requirement (All Vendors) 🏰📊

Please be advised that the Valley Dale Ballroom requires all participating vendors to contribute 10% of their total event sales to the venue.

  • The Honor System: This requirement operates on an honor system. We trust our partners to accurately report their sales and render the 10% fee directly to the venue management at the conclusion of the event. 🤝
  • Community Integrity: As we are all gathered to support the mission of Vows of Esther and the local shelters, we appreciate your integrity and cooperation in fulfilling this venue-mandated policy.

Note: Food vendors must comply with all local health department regulations. Vendors are responsible for their own serving equipment, tables, and necessary permits.


Disclaimer: Vows of Esther serves solely as the event host and provides space for third-party vendors. Vows of Esther is not responsible or liable for any food products sold, ingredients used, or dietary/health claims made by individual vendors. Food vendors are solely responsible for food safety, allergen labeling, and compliance with health regulations.


Limited spots are available in our fantasy realm. Secure your space today and help us make "Hairstory!" 📜✨

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