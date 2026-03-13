2026 Wilberforce University Alumni Association National Conference

Hosted by
About this event
Early Bird Registration April 1-30, 2026
✅ Full Conference Registration (All sessions and meetings)
✅ Welcome Reception (Live Entertainment and Learn the Detroit Hustle)
✅ Opening Session
✅ Awards Luncheon (Live Entertainment)
✅ Annual Meeting
✅ Morning Meditation & Fitness
✅ Health Fair
✅ Green and Gold Gala (Live Entertainment)
✅ Gospel Brunch (Live Entertainment)
✅ Souvenir Booklet
WUAA membership will be verified.
Note: The sightseeing tour is NOT INCLUDED with your registration.
Early Bird Registration (Non-WUAA Members) April 1-30, 2026
✅ Full Conference Registration (All sessions and meetings)
✅ Welcome Reception (Live Entertainment and Learn the Detroit Hustle)
✅ Awards Luncheon (Live Entertainment)
✅ Annual Meeting
✅ Morning Meditation & Fitness
✅ Health Fair
✅ Green and Gold Gala (Live Entertainment)
✅ Gospel Brunch (Live Entertainment)
✅ Souvenir Booklet
Note: The sightseeing tour is NOT INCLUDED with your registration.
Kick off the National Conference in style as you mix, mingle and reconnect with fellow alumni and guests.
A special midday celebration honoring alumni and supporters who dedicate their time and efforts to preserving the mission and legacy of Wilberforce University.
Put on something comfortable, hop on the bus and tour the beautiful city of Detroit. Motown, Fox Theatre, and more!
Only 50 more seats available.
A black-tie evening of excellence and fellowship. Enjoy great food, great music and have a great time! "A Magical Moment in Motown"
Join us for the official closing event of the 2026 WUAA National Conference. Gather with alumni and guests as we reflect, give thanks, and celebrate a successful weekend of connection and purpose. A heartfelt conclusion to an unforgettable experience—don’t miss it!
Purchase a copy of the 2026 WUAA Souvenir Booklet. This purchase price includes shipping and handling fees. You can also pick up a copy during the conference.
Legacy Partner (Presenting Sponsor)
Brand Visibility
Engagement Opportunities
Conference Access
Green and Gold Sponsors
Brand Visibility
Engagement Opportunities
Conference Access
Bulldog Sponsor
Brand Visibility
Engagement Opportunities
Conference Access
Alumni Partner
Brand Visibility
Engagement Opportunities
Conference Access
Friend of Wilberforce
Brand Visibility
Engagement Opportunities
Conference Access
Inside Back Cover - $400
· Inside Back Cover AD Image Areas (7” x 10”)
· Please submit camera ready ads in pdf, jpeg, or png format. For maximum, exposure don't forget to include contact and social media information. Ads must be high-quality, with a resolution of300 DPI or higher. Ads that are not fully designed or camera-ready may be returned for further revisions.
· All typefaces and images must be embedded or linked and submitted with graphics that do not require any design adjustments.
· All ads and logos will be in color.
· All payments and artwork are due Friday, June 19, 2026, 11:59 p.m. to be included in the program.
· Ads must be submitted via the 2026 Conference email address – [email protected]
· The file name and email subject should be in the following format:
Michelle Milam_Full Inside Back Page
WUAA-Detroit Chapter_ Full Inside Back Page
Inside Front Cover - $400
· Inside Front Cover AD Image Areas (7” x 10”)
· Please submit camera ready ads in pdf, jpeg, or png format. For maximum, exposure don't forget to include contact and social media information. Ads must be high-quality, with a resolution of 300 DPI or higher. Ads that are not fully designed or camera-ready may be returned for further revisions.
· All typefaces and images must be embedded or linked and submitted with graphics that do not require any design adjustments.
· All ads and logos will be in color.
· All payments and artwork are due Friday, June 19, 2026, 11:59 p.m. to be included in the program.
· Ads must be submitted via the 2026 Conference email address – [email protected]
· The file name and email subject should be in the following format:
Michelle Milam_Full Inside Front Page
WUAA-Detroit Chapter_ Inside Front Page
Outside Back Cover - $400
· Outside Back Cover AD Image Areas (7” x 10”)
· Please submit camera ready ads in pdf, jpeg, or png format. For maximum, exposure don't forget to include contact and social media information. Ads must be high-quality, with a resolution of 300 DPI or higher. Ads that are not fully designed or camera-ready may be returned for further revisions.
· All typefaces and images must be embedded or linked and submitted with graphics that do not require any design adjustments.
· All ads and logos will be in color.
· All payments and artwork are due Friday, June 19, 2026, 11:59 p.m. to be included in the program.
· Ads must be submitted via the 2026 Conference email address – [email protected]
· The file name should be in the following format:
Michelle Milam_Full Outside Back Page
WUAA-Detroit Chapter_ Full Outside Back Page
Full Page - $225
· Full Color Page AD Image Area (7” x 10”)
· Please submit camera ready ads in pdf, jpeg, or png format. For maximum, exposure don't forget to include contact and social media information. Ads must be high-quality, with a resolution of300 DPI or higher. Ads that are not fully designed or camera-ready may be returned for further revisions.
· All typefaces and images must be embedded or linked and submitted with graphics that do not require any design adjustments.
· All ads and logos will be in color.
· All payments and artwork are due Friday, June 19, 2026, 11:59 p.m. to be included in the program.
· Ads must be submitted via the 2026 Conference email address – [email protected]
· The file name and email subject line should be in the following format:
Michelle Milam_Full Page
WUAA-Detroit Chapter_ Full Page
Half Page - $125
· Half Color Page AD Image Area (7” x 4.875”)
· Please submit camera ready ads in pdf, jpeg, or png format. For maximum, exposure don't forget to include contact and social media information. Ads must be high-quality, with a resolution of300 DPI or higher. Ads that are not fully designed or camera-ready may be returned for further revisions.
· All typefaces and images must be embedded or linked and submitted with graphics that do not require any design adjustments.
· All ads and logos will be in color.
· All payments and artwork are due Friday, June 19, 2026, 11:59 p.m. to be included in the program.
· Ads must be submitted via the 2026 Conference email address – [email protected]
· The file name and email subject line should be in the following format:
Michelle Milam_Half Page
WUAA-Detroit Chapter_ Half Page
Quarter Page - $75
· Quarter Page AD specification (3.625” x 4.875”) horizontal
· Please submit camera ready ads in pdf, jpeg, or png format. For maximum, exposure don't forget to include contact and social media information. Ads must be high-quality, with a resolution of300 DPI or higher. Ads that are not fully designed or camera-ready may be returned for further revisions.
· All typefaces and images must be embedded or linked and submitted with graphics that do not require any design adjustments.
· All ads and logos will be in color.
· All payments and artwork are due Friday, June 19, 2026, 11:59 p.m. to be included in the program.
· Ads must be submitted via the 2026 Conference email address – [email protected]
· The file name and email subject line should be in the following format:
Michelle Milam_Quarter Page
WUAA-Detroit Chapter_ Quarter Page
Business Cards - $50
· Business Card AD specification (3.5” x 2”) horizontal
· Please submit camera ready ads in pdf, jpeg, or png format. For maximum, exposure don't forget to include contact and social media information. Ads must be high-quality, with a resolution of300 DPI or higher. Ads that are not fully designed or camera-ready may be returned for further revisions.
· All typefaces and images must be embedded or linked and submitted with graphics that do not require any design adjustments.
· All ads and logos will be in color.
· All payments and artwork are due Friday, June 19, 2026, 11:59 p.m. to be included in the program.
· Ads must be submitted via the 2026 Conference email address – [email protected]
· The file name and email subject line should be in the following format:
Michelle Milam_Business Card
WUAA-Detroit Chapter_ Business Card
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!