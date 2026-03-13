2026 Wilberforce University Alumni Association National Conference

Inside Back Cover - $400

· Inside Back Cover AD Image Areas (7” x 10”)

· Please submit camera ready ads in pdf, jpeg, or png format. For maximum, exposure don't forget to include contact and social media information. Ads must be high-quality, with a resolution of300 DPI or higher. Ads that are not fully designed or camera-ready may be returned for further revisions.

· All typefaces and images must be embedded or linked and submitted with graphics that do not require any design adjustments.

· All ads and logos will be in color.

· All payments and artwork are due Friday, June 19, 2026, 11:59 p.m. to be included in the program.

· Ads must be submitted via the 2026 Conference email address – [email protected]

· The file name and email subject should be in the following format:





Michelle Milam_Full Inside Back Page

WUAA-Detroit Chapter_ Full Inside Back Page