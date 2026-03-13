Wilberforce University Alumni Association

Hosted by

Wilberforce University Alumni Association

About this event

2026 Wilberforce University Alumni Association National Conference

1114 Washington Blvd

Detroit, MI 48226, USA

Standard Conference Registration (WUAA Members and Spouses)
$425

Early Bird Registration April 1-30, 2026


Full Conference Registration (All sessions and meetings)
Welcome Reception (Live Entertainment and Learn the Detroit Hustle)

Opening Session

Awards Luncheon (Live Entertainment)

Annual Meeting

Morning Meditation & Fitness
Health Fair

Green and Gold Gala (Live Entertainment)

Gospel Brunch (Live Entertainment)
Souvenir Booklet


WUAA membership will be verified.


Note: The sightseeing tour is NOT INCLUDED with your registration.


Standard Conference Registration (Non WUAA Members)
$475

Early Bird Registration (Non-WUAA Members) April 1-30, 2026


Full Conference Registration (All sessions and meetings)
Welcome Reception (Live Entertainment and Learn the Detroit Hustle)

Awards Luncheon (Live Entertainment)

Annual Meeting
Morning Meditation & Fitness
Health Fair

Green and Gold Gala (Live Entertainment)

Gospel Brunch (Live Entertainment)
Souvenir Booklet


Note: The sightseeing tour is NOT INCLUDED with your registration.

Welcome Reception (À La Carte Options)
$75

Kick off the National Conference in style as you mix, mingle and reconnect with fellow alumni and guests.

Awards Luncheon (À La Carte Options)
$100

A special midday celebration honoring alumni and supporters who dedicate their time and efforts to preserving the mission and legacy of Wilberforce University.

Sightseeing Tour (À La Carte Options)
$60

Put on something comfortable, hop on the bus and tour the beautiful city of Detroit. Motown, Fox Theatre, and more!

Only 50 more seats available.

Green and Gold Gala (À La Carte Options)
$175

A black-tie evening of excellence and fellowship. Enjoy great food, great music and have a great time! "A Magical Moment in Motown"

Gospel Brunch (À La Carte Options)
$85

Join us for the official closing event of the 2026 WUAA National Conference. Gather with alumni and guests as we reflect, give thanks, and celebrate a successful weekend of connection and purpose. A heartfelt conclusion to an unforgettable experience—don’t miss it!

Souvenir Booklet (Add-On)
$25

Purchase a copy of the 2026 WUAA Souvenir Booklet. This purchase price includes shipping and handling fees. You can also pick up a copy during the conference.

Legacy Partner (Presenting Sponsor)
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Legacy Partner (Presenting Sponsor)


Brand Visibility

  • Top billing on all conference marketing materials
  • Premier logo placement on website, email blasts, and social media graphics
  • Logo featured on stage signage and conference step-and-repeat
  • Full-page program advertisement (premium front placement)

Engagement Opportunities

  • Opportunity to deliver welcome remarks at a major conference session
  • Reserved seating at all conference events
  • Branded promotional item placed in attendee bags

Conference Access

  • Six (6) complimentary conference registrations
  • Recognized during opening and closing ceremonies
Green and Gold Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Green and Gold Sponsors


Brand Visibility

  • Logo on marketing materials, website sponsor page, and event signage
  • Full-page program advertisement

Engagement Opportunities

  • Recognition as sponsor during all conference events
  • Reserved seating at all conference events

Conference Access

  • Four (4) complimentary conference registrations
  • Recognized during opening and closing ceremonies
Bulldog Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Bulldog Sponsor


Brand Visibility

  • Logo on website and select conference materials
  • Full page program advertisement

Engagement Opportunities

  • Recognition as sponsor during all conference events
  • Reserved seating at all conference events

Conference Access

  • Three (3) complimentary conference registrations
  • Recognized during opening and closing ceremonies
Alumni Partner
$1,000

Alumni Partner


Brand Visibility

  • Name/logo displayed in the program and on the website
  • Included in rotating sponsor slides during main sessions

Engagement Opportunities

  • Recognition as sponsor during all conference events
  • Reserved seating at all conference events

Conference Access

  • One (1) complimentary registration
Friend of Wilberforce
$500

Friend of Wilberforce


Brand Visibility

  • Name listed in the conference program and on the sponsor webpage
  • Included in a group “thank-you” social media recognition post

Engagement Opportunities

  • Recognition as sponsor during all conference events
  • Reserved seating at all conference events

Conference Access

  • 50% Discounted conference registration opportunity
Inside Back Cover (Souvenir Booklet)
$400

Inside Back Cover - $400

·         Inside Back Cover AD Image Areas (7” x 10”)

·    Please submit camera ready ads in pdf, jpeg, or png format. For maximum, exposure don't forget to include contact and social media information.  Ads must be high-quality, with a resolution of300 DPI or higher. Ads that are not fully designed or camera-ready may be returned for further revisions.

·         All typefaces and images must be embedded or linked and submitted with graphics that do not require any design adjustments.

·         All ads and logos will be in color.

·         All payments and artwork are due Friday, June 19, 2026, 11:59 p.m. to be included in the program.

·         Ads must be submitted via the 2026 Conference email address – [email protected]

·         The file name and email subject should be in the following format:


Michelle Milam_Full Inside Back Page

WUAA-Detroit Chapter_ Full Inside Back Page

Inside Front Cover (Souvenir Booklet)
$400

Inside Front Cover - $400

·         Inside Front Cover AD Image Areas (7” x 10”)

·         Please submit camera ready ads in pdf, jpeg, or png format. For maximum, exposure don't forget to include contact and social media information.  Ads must be high-quality, with a resolution of 300 DPI or higher. Ads that are not fully designed or camera-ready may be returned for further revisions.

·         All typefaces and images must be embedded or linked and submitted with graphics that do not require any design adjustments.

·         All ads and logos will be in color.

·         All payments and artwork are due Friday, June 19, 2026, 11:59 p.m. to be included in the program.

·         Ads must be submitted via the 2026 Conference email address – [email protected]

·         The file name and email subject should be in the following format:


Michelle Milam_Full Inside Front Page

WUAA-Detroit Chapter_ Inside Front Page

 

Outside Back Cover (Souvenir Booklet)
$400

Outside Back Cover - $400

·         Outside Back Cover AD Image Areas (7” x 10”)

·         Please submit camera ready ads in pdf, jpeg, or png format. For maximum, exposure don't forget to include contact and social media information. Ads must be high-quality, with a resolution of 300 DPI or higher. Ads that are not fully designed or camera-ready may be returned for further revisions.

·         All typefaces and images must be embedded or linked and submitted with graphics that do not require any design adjustments.

·         All ads and logos will be in color.

·         All payments and artwork are due Friday, June 19, 2026, 11:59 p.m. to be included in the program.

·         Ads must be submitted via the 2026 Conference email address – [email protected]

·         The file name should be in the following format:


Michelle Milam_Full Outside Back Page

WUAA-Detroit Chapter_ Full Outside Back Page

Full Page Ad
$225

Full Page - $225

·         Full Color Page AD Image Area (7” x 10”)

·         Please submit camera ready ads in pdf, jpeg, or png format. For maximum, exposure don't forget to include contact and social media information.  Ads must be high-quality, with a resolution of300 DPI or higher. Ads that are not fully designed or camera-ready may be returned for further revisions.

·         All typefaces and images must be embedded or linked and submitted with graphics that do not require any design adjustments.

·         All ads and logos will be in color.

·         All payments and artwork are due Friday, June 19, 2026, 11:59 p.m. to be included in the program.

·         Ads must be submitted via the 2026 Conference email address – [email protected]

·         The file name and email subject line should be in the following format:


Michelle Milam_Full Page

WUAA-Detroit Chapter_ Full Page

Half Page Ad
$125

Half Page - $125

·         Half Color Page AD Image Area (7” x 4.875”)

·         Please submit camera ready ads in pdf, jpeg, or png format. For maximum, exposure don't forget to include contact and social media information.  Ads must be high-quality, with a resolution of300 DPI or higher. Ads that are not fully designed or camera-ready may be returned for further revisions.

·         All typefaces and images must be embedded or linked and submitted with graphics that do not require any design adjustments.

·         All ads and logos will be in color.

·         All payments and artwork are due Friday, June 19, 2026, 11:59 p.m. to be included in the program.

·         Ads must be submitted via the 2026 Conference email address – [email protected]

·         The file name and email subject line should be in the following format:


Michelle Milam_Half Page

WUAA-Detroit Chapter_ Half Page

Quarter-Page Ad
$75

Quarter Page - $75 

·         Quarter Page AD specification (3.625” x 4.875”) horizontal

·         Please submit camera ready ads in pdf, jpeg, or png format. For maximum, exposure don't forget to include contact and social media information.  Ads must be high-quality, with a resolution of300 DPI or higher. Ads that are not fully designed or camera-ready may be returned for further revisions.

·         All typefaces and images must be embedded or linked and submitted with graphics that do not require any design adjustments.

·         All ads and logos will be in color.

·         All payments and artwork are due Friday, June 19, 2026, 11:59 p.m. to be included in the program.

·         Ads must be submitted via the 2026 Conference email address – [email protected]

·         The file name and email subject line should be in the following format:


Michelle Milam_Quarter Page

WUAA-Detroit Chapter_ Quarter Page

Business Card
$50

Business Cards - $50 

·         Business Card AD specification (3.5” x 2”) horizontal

·         Please submit camera ready ads in pdf, jpeg, or png format. For maximum, exposure don't forget to include contact and social media information.  Ads must be high-quality, with a resolution of300 DPI or higher. Ads that are not fully designed or camera-ready may be returned for further revisions.

·         All typefaces and images must be embedded or linked and submitted with graphics that do not require any design adjustments.

·         All ads and logos will be in color.

·         All payments and artwork are due Friday, June 19, 2026, 11:59 p.m. to be included in the program.

·         Ads must be submitted via the 2026 Conference email address – [email protected]

·         The file name and email subject line should be in the following format:


Michelle Milam_Business Card

WUAA-Detroit Chapter_ Business Card

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