2026 Wild Wild West Sponsorship Packages

Hosted by
About this event
DeLand, FL 32724
Use this ticket option if your sponsorship will be paid by check. You can indicate which level you chose in the questions below.
16 Event tickets
VIP Table service with liquor
Two page EVENT PROGRAM ad, during event slideshow, business logo on all signage, promotional materials and banner
Pre & POST EVENT SOCIAL MEDIA
$10,000 Gambling money
VIO souvenir
8 Admissions
VIP Table service with liquor,
Event Signage, Event Program Listing (full page), During Event Slideshow
Pre and Post Event Social Media
$5000 Gambling Money
VIP Souvenir
6 Admissions & 12 Drinks,
Event Program Listing (half page),
During Event Slide,
Pre/Post Event Social Media,
$3000 Gambling Money,
WWW Souvenir
4 Admissions & 6 Drinks,
Event Program Listing (quarter page),
Post Event Social Media Shoutout,
$1500 Gambling Money,
WWW Souvenir
2 Admissions & 2 Drinks,
Event Program Listing (business card size),
Post Event Social Media Shoutout,
$1000 Gambling Money,
WWW Souvenir
1 Admissions & 1 Drinks,
Event Program Listing,
Post Event Social Media Shoutout,
$500 Gambling Money,
WWW Souvenir
Event Program Listing and
Post Event Social Media Shoutout
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!