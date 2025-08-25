Junior Service League of DeLand

Hosted by

Junior Service League of DeLand

About this event

2026 Wild Wild West Sponsorship Packages

3150 E New York Ave

DeLand, FL 32724

Pay by Check Option for All Sponsorships
Free

Use this ticket option if your sponsorship will be paid by check. You can indicate which level you chose in the questions below.

Title Sponsor
$10,000

16 Event tickets

VIP Table service with liquor

Two page EVENT PROGRAM ad, during event slideshow, business logo on all signage, promotional materials and banner

Pre & POST EVENT SOCIAL MEDIA

$10,000 Gambling money

VIO souvenir


Mayor Sponsorship
$5,000

8 Admissions

VIP Table service with liquor,
Event Signage, Event Program Listing (full page), During Event Slideshow
Pre and Post Event Social Media
$5000 Gambling Money
VIP Souvenir

Sheriff Sponsorship
$2,500

6 Admissions & 12 Drinks,
Event Program Listing (half page),
During Event Slide,
Pre/Post Event Social Media,
$3000 Gambling Money,
WWW Souvenir

Bailiff Sponsorship
$1,000

4 Admissions & 6 Drinks,
Event Program Listing (quarter page),
Post Event Social Media Shoutout,
$1500 Gambling Money,
WWW Souvenir

Saloon Sponsorship
$500

2 Admissions & 2 Drinks,
Event Program Listing (business card size),
Post Event Social Media Shoutout,
$1000 Gambling Money,
WWW Souvenir

Outlaw Sponsorship
$250

1 Admissions & 1 Drinks,
Event Program Listing,
Post Event Social Media Shoutout,
$500 Gambling Money,
WWW Souvenir

Cowboy Sponsorship
$150

Event Program Listing and
Post Event Social Media Shoutout

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!