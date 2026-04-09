Wildcat Band Corp

Hosted by

Wildcat Band Corp

About this event

2026 Wildcat Band Banquet

901 Wildcat Way

Kennedale, TX 76060, USA

Senior Student Banquet Ticket
$20

Senior Student Banquet Ticket (Choose Quantity)

Parent/Guest of Senior Student Banquet Ticket
$20

All banquet guests must be associated with a band student. (Choose Quantity)

Non-Senior Student Banquet Ticket
$25

Non-Senior Student Banquet Ticket (Choose Quantity)

Parent/Guests of Non-Senior Student Ticket
$35

All banquet guests must be associated with a band student. (Choose Quantity)

Printed Banquet Book
$10

Printed Version of Banquet Book. NOTE - All seniors will receive 1 complimentary banquet book. Digital versions of book will be also be available at no cost at banquet.

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