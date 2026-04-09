2026 Wildcat Band Banquet

Hosted by
About this event
Senior Student Banquet Ticket (Choose Quantity)
All banquet guests must be associated with a band student. (Choose Quantity)
Non-Senior Student Banquet Ticket (Choose Quantity)
All banquet guests must be associated with a band student. (Choose Quantity)
Printed Version of Banquet Book. NOTE - All seniors will receive 1 complimentary banquet book. Digital versions of book will be also be available at no cost at banquet.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!