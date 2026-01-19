2026 Wilderness Retreat

While the retreat is currently full, or your housing choices are not available, please consider adding your name to the waitlist. You can do this by purchasing this $2.00 ticket. We anticipate a few spots opening in the coming months due to cancellations. We will be in touch to let you know if a space has opened up. In the case that no lodging becomes available, the $2.00 will be donated to Open Door Meditation Community for future programming. Please answer all demographic questions before making your $2.00 payment and any donation you choose. Thank you!