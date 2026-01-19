2026 Wilderness Retreat

Hosted by
Private room in two-bedroom cabin with shared in-cabin bathroom. Short walk to lodge. Towels, sheets, and blankets provided.
Private room in two-bedroom cabin with shared bathhouse nearby. Near waterfront; uphill walk to lodge. Towels, sheets, and blankets provided.
Shared room in two-bedroom cabin with shared in-cabin bathroom. Short walk to lodge. Towels, sheets, and blankets provided.
Registering with someone else with whom you want to share a room?
Your PREFERRED ROOMMATE must buy their own shared room ticket ON THE SAME DAY that you register, and you both must note your planned roomate's name and contact information on your own registration, under preferences.
Shared room in two-bedroom cabin with shared bathhouse nearby. Near waterfront; uphill walk to lodge. One female only shared space available at this time. Towels, sheets, and blankets provided.
Bunkhouse bed with nearby bathhouse. Beds are arranged in two-bunk, four-bed sections with 3/4 walls and section curtain, providing privacy from rest of bunkhouse. Many four-bed sections will have only three people. Important: Each bed has a fresh pillowcase, pillow and one blanket, but DOES NOT HAVE LINENS. Towels, sheets are NOT provided. Residents should bring their own towels, sheets and extra blanket, or sleeping bag. (Earplugs are also recommended for your sleeping comfort.)
Open Door Meditation Community is committed to providing as much financial support as possible to those who otherwise would not be able to attend this residential retreat. This ticket is intended for those who require financial support. We have a limited availability of scholarship funds and trust you to discern your need. This scholarship tickets registers you for a bunk room in the bunkhouse with a shared bathroom. If you require scholarship, but are able to give more than the $100 scholarship ticket, please add what you are able to give.
Sharing a queen sized bed with a partner. (Partner chooses Private Room Rate.)
While the retreat is currently full, or your housing choices are not available, please consider adding your name to the waitlist. You can do this by purchasing this $2.00 ticket. We anticipate a few spots opening in the coming months due to cancellations. We will be in touch to let you know if a space has opened up. In the case that no lodging becomes available, the $2.00 will be donated to Open Door Meditation Community for future programming. Please answer all demographic questions before making your $2.00 payment and any donation you choose. Thank you!
Registration for the Wilderness Retreat. If you have been notified by OPEN DOOR RETREAT COMMITTEE that you have cleared the waitlist, and the retreat committee has found a match for your desired housing type, this ticket is for you. Please purchase only after directly reimbursing the canceling yogi for their room and board payment minus $75 non-refundable registration fee, which is paid directly to OPEN DOOR by way of your $2 waitlist payment and this $73 ticket.
Restricted Ticket for Teacher use only when directed by Wilderness Retreat Manager
Housing upgrade adjustment ticket - For use ONLY when instructed by RETREAT committee representative.
