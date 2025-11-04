Louisiana Wildlife And Fisheries Foundation

Hosted by

Louisiana Wildlife And Fisheries Foundation

About this event

2026 Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration (WSFR) Program Meeting Sponsorship

1521 W Pinhook Rd

Lafayette, LA 70503, USA

Breakfast
$3,000

Provide breakfast for meeting attendees on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday.

Afternoon Break
$600

Provide beverages and a snack for meeting attendees during the afternoon break on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Beverage Service
$3,500

Provide coffee, tea and soft drinks for meeting attendees throughout the day on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday.

Networking Suite
$800

Provide the space and refreshments for the networking suite. This suite provides a space for meeting attendees to network with collegues from other states and with federal partners.

Wednesday Social (Crawfish Boil)
$3,500

Provide a Louisiana experience for our out of town guests!

Wednesday Social (Bar)
$3,000

Provide refreshments for the meeting attendees at the Wednesday social.

Add a donation for Louisiana Wildlife And Fisheries Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!