2026 Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration (WSFR) Program Meeting Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
Provide breakfast for meeting attendees on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday.
Provide beverages and a snack for meeting attendees during the afternoon break on Tuesday or Wednesday.
Provide coffee, tea and soft drinks for meeting attendees throughout the day on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday.
Provide the space and refreshments for the networking suite. This suite provides a space for meeting attendees to network with collegues from other states and with federal partners.
Provide a Louisiana experience for our out of town guests!
Provide refreshments for the meeting attendees at the Wednesday social.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!