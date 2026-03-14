Aark Education Center

Hosted by

Aark Education Center

About this event

2026 Aark Wildlife Photography Contest

1531 Upper Stump Rd

Chalfont, PA 18914, USA

Mammals
$25

Enter your photos of Pennsylvania mammal species!

Birds
$25

Enter your photos of Pennsylvania bird species!

Reptiles & Amphibians
$25

Enter your photos of Pennsylvania reptile and amphibian species!

Nature
$25

Enter your photos of insects, fish, wildflowers, nature landscapes, or any other wildlife or nature that doesn't fit in the other categories.

Youth
$25

This category is for young photographers 16 and under. Entries in this category are open to all Pennsylvania wildlife and nature!

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