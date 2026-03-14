2026 Aark Wildlife Photography Contest

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Enter your photos of Pennsylvania mammal species!
Enter your photos of Pennsylvania bird species!
Enter your photos of Pennsylvania reptile and amphibian species!
Enter your photos of insects, fish, wildflowers, nature landscapes, or any other wildlife or nature that doesn't fit in the other categories.
This category is for young photographers 16 and under. Entries in this category are open to all Pennsylvania wildlife and nature!
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