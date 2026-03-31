2026 William's Wardrobe's Silent Auction

Queen Bee’s Gardens & Floral did such a beautiful job decorating this event and we want our guests to have the chance to take an arrangement home and enjoy the beauty of the arrangement from the stage in their own home after the event. Worth $375

Queen Bee’s Gardens & Floral did such a beautiful job decorating this event and we want our guests to have the chance to take an arrangement home and enjoy the beauty of the arrangement from the stage in their own home after the event. Worth $375

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