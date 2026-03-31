2026 William's Wardrobe's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Personal Budget & Financial Clarity Toolkit (Includes 1:1 Setup Session) Worth $1,250.00
Starting bid
Luxury haircare box includes: Gloss Absolu Shampoo and conditioner, Fresh Affair dry shampoo, Elixir Ultima oil, branded makeup bag, and beach tote bag. Worth $250.00
Starting bid
4 selections of delicious wine. Including: La Storia Cabernet Sauvignon 2022, Hanna Cabernet Sauvignon 2021, Vega Douro 2020, Wente Riva Ranch Chardonnay. Worth $150.00
Starting bid
Expecting or know someone who is? This basket includes a beautifully hand crocheted blanket, handcrafted small quilt, travel sound machine, Safety 1st baby care basics, bedtime lotion, and set of three bibs. Worth $250.00
Starting bid
This finger crocheted blanket was made by a very special caretaker of William's and my goodness is it soft! Includes book and plush butterfly. Worth $90.00
Starting bid
Spartina 449 designer handbag. Worth $228.00
Starting bid
Spartina 449 designer wristlet. Worth $96.00
Starting bid
A truly stunning hand crocheted afghan, candle, mug, box of hot cocoa, and a set of two cozy socks will do the trick!
Worth $360.00
Starting bid
Dehydrated sourdough starter, tools/bakeware to make sourdough, sourdough cookbook, olive oil, flour, magnet, stickers, and fresh-baked organic sourdough loaf.
Worth $250.00
Starting bid
Board games, card games and popcorn. What more could you want for a night in with family?
Worth $100.00
Starting bid
Five bags of loose-leaf tea, kettle, tea thermos, infuser, steeper, tea bag jellycat, and honey.
Worth $180.00
Starting bid
All for your night in with yourself: books, bookmark, puzzle, cozy socks, candle, mug, face masks, ice rollers, bath bombs, bottle of wine, and M Health Fairview Masonic Children's Hospital blanket.
Worth $250.00
Starting bid
4 pack of tickets for a Trapped Puzzle Rooms escape room and $100 gift card to NOLO's Kitchen and Bar.
Worth $245.00
Starting bid
One month free at Alloy Personal Training!
Worth $479.00
Starting bid
2 1/2 hours of home cleaning by Lisa! She has been cleaning home professionally for many years and would love to help get your spring off on the right foot! Twin Cities and Hudson, Wisconsin area only.
Worth $150
Starting bid
Having friends over? This basket would be perfect for it! It includes 4 hand crafted and stamped ceramic ramekins, 2 hand crafted charcuterie boards, bottle of wine, cheese knives, cook book and snacks.
Worth $150
Starting bid
4 wine glasses, hand crafted tapas plates, bottle Chloe red wine, and snack for your spring date in the park.
Worth $180
Starting bid
This beautifully hand crafted stained glass butterfly decor piece is unique and the choice in focus of the design is just perfect for the event.
Worth $100
Starting bid
Want to rep William's Wardrobe in so many different ways? This basket can help: Sweatshirt, T-shirt, Hat, Keychain, Sticker, hot/cold travel mug, and tote bag.
Worth $140
Starting bid
Nicole is a popular, talented Twin Cities based photographer and would love to capture your family, friends, or just you during a one hour photo session for you in your home or at an outdoor location.
Worth $325
Starting bid
Ope pint glasses, 6 pack of Killebrew root beer, Mini soda dish towel, coasters, Minnesota wood decor piece, and several Minnesota made snacks. in your home or at an outdoor location.
Worth $125
Starting bid
Ever wanted longer hair like... now? Harper Ellis is a luxury hair extension brand that is used nation-wide at some of the top salons. Bid now for a full set of clip-in extensions or a halo extension piece matched to your hair color.
Worth up to $286
Starting bid
Have a getaway weekend in Nisswa, MN and discover the beauty of Grandview Lodge.
Worth up to $500
Starting bid
Grab a pizza with the $25 gift card in this basket and then enjoy all of the merch inside! Includes a pizza cutter, notebook, bottle opener, cups, t-shirt, lined lunch box, reusable grocery bag, and more!
Worth up to $75
Starting bid
Enjoy a day for two at Wild Mountain in Taylors Falls! Waterpark, alpine slides, and go karts?! Sounds like a freakin blast
Worth up to $86
Starting bid
This necklace is made up of .925 sterling silver and an orange freshwater pearl.
Worth up to $60
Starting bid
Custom White Oak Tie Rack with stainless steel hardware and laser engraved, custom wood lapel pins and cufflink set that is also laser engraved, and a long handle shoe horn with laser engraving.
Worth up to $500
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