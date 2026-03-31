William's Wardrobe

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William's Wardrobe

About this event

2026 William's Wardrobe's Silent Auction

Butterfly Ball On Stage Floral Arrangement item
Butterfly Ball On Stage Floral Arrangement
$50

Starting bid

Queen Bee’s Gardens & Floral did such a beautiful job decorating this event and we want our guests to have the chance to take an arrangement home and enjoy the beauty of the arrangement from the stage in their own home after the event. Worth $375
Butterfly Ball Photo Booth Floral Arrangement item
Butterfly Ball Photo Booth Floral Arrangement
$50

Starting bid

Queen Bee’s Gardens & Floral did such a beautiful job decorating this event and we want our guests to have the chance to take an arrangement home and enjoy the beauty of the photo booth arrangement in their own home after the event. Worth $375
Butterfly Ball Staircase Floral Arrangement item
Butterfly Ball Staircase Floral Arrangement
$50

Starting bid

Queen Bee’s Gardens & Floral did such a beautiful job decorating this event and we want our guests to have the chance to take an arrangement home and enjoy the beauty of the staircase arrangement in their own home after the event. Worth $375
Avad Consulting Package item
Avad Consulting Package
$375

Starting bid

Personal Budget & Financial Clarity Toolkit (Includes 1:1 Setup Session) Worth $1,250.00

Kérastase Box item
Kérastase Box
$75

Starting bid

Luxury haircare box includes: Gloss Absolu Shampoo and conditioner, Fresh Affair dry shampoo, Elixir Ultima oil, branded makeup bag, and beach tote bag. Worth $250.00

Wine Lover's Combo item
Wine Lover's Combo
$45

Starting bid

4 selections of delicious wine. Including: La Storia Cabernet Sauvignon 2022, Hanna Cabernet Sauvignon 2021, Vega Douro 2020, Wente Riva Ranch Chardonnay. Worth $150.00

Baby Basket item
Baby Basket
$75

Starting bid

Expecting or know someone who is? This basket includes a beautifully hand crocheted blanket, handcrafted small quilt, travel sound machine, Safety 1st baby care basics, bedtime lotion, and set of three bibs. Worth $250.00

Cozy Butterfly Blanket Set item
Cozy Butterfly Blanket Set item
Cozy Butterfly Blanket Set
$27

Starting bid

This finger crocheted blanket was made by a very special caretaker of William's and my goodness is it soft! Includes book and plush butterfly. Worth $90.00

Spartina 449 Siren Lynn Handbag item
Spartina 449 Siren Lynn Handbag
$69

Starting bid

Spartina 449 designer handbag. Worth $228.00

Spartina 449 Sinclair Wristlet item
Spartina 449 Sinclair Wristlet
$29

Starting bid

Spartina 449 designer wristlet. Worth $96.00

Get Comfortable Basket item
Get Comfortable Basket
$108

Starting bid

A truly stunning hand crocheted afghan, candle, mug, box of hot cocoa, and a set of two cozy socks will do the trick!

Worth $360.00

Sourdough Starter Kit item
Sourdough Starter Kit
$75

Starting bid

Dehydrated sourdough starter, tools/bakeware to make sourdough, sourdough cookbook, olive oil, flour, magnet, stickers, and fresh-baked organic sourdough loaf.

Worth $250.00

Family Game Night Basket item
Family Game Night Basket
$30

Starting bid

Board games, card games and popcorn. What more could you want for a night in with family?

Worth $100.00

Tea Lovers Basket item
Tea Lovers Basket
$54

Starting bid

Five bags of loose-leaf tea, kettle, tea thermos, infuser, steeper, tea bag jellycat, and honey.

Worth $180.00

Solo Book Date Basket item
Solo Book Date Basket
$75

Starting bid

All for your night in with yourself: books, bookmark, puzzle, cozy socks, candle, mug, face masks, ice rollers, bath bombs, bottle of wine, and M Health Fairview Masonic Children's Hospital blanket.

Worth $250.00

Double Date Night Package item
Double Date Night Package item
Double Date Night Package
$73.50

Starting bid

4 pack of tickets for a Trapped Puzzle Rooms escape room and $100 gift card to NOLO's Kitchen and Bar.

Worth $245.00

1 Month of Personal Training item
1 Month of Personal Training item
1 Month of Personal Training
$144

Starting bid

One month free at Alloy Personal Training!

Worth $479.00

Home Cleaning by Lisa item
Home Cleaning by Lisa
$45

Starting bid

2 1/2 hours of home cleaning by Lisa! She has been cleaning home professionally for many years and would love to help get your spring off on the right foot! Twin Cities and Hudson, Wisconsin area only.

Worth $150

Charcuterie Board Basket item
Charcuterie Board Basket item
Charcuterie Board Basket item
Charcuterie Board Basket
$45

Starting bid

Having friends over? This basket would be perfect for it! It includes 4 hand crafted and stamped ceramic ramekins, 2 hand crafted charcuterie boards, bottle of wine, cheese knives, cook book and snacks.

Worth $150

Picnic Date Basket item
Picnic Date Basket
$50

Starting bid

4 wine glasses, hand crafted tapas plates, bottle Chloe red wine, and snack for your spring date in the park.

Worth $180

Stained Glass Butterflies item
Stained Glass Butterflies
$30

Starting bid

This beautifully hand crafted stained glass butterfly decor piece is unique and the choice in focus of the design is just perfect for the event.

Worth $100

William's Wardrobe Merch Basket item
William's Wardrobe Merch Basket
$40

Starting bid

Want to rep William's Wardrobe in so many different ways? This basket can help: Sweatshirt, T-shirt, Hat, Keychain, Sticker, hot/cold travel mug, and tote bag.

Worth $140

One Hour Photo Session item
One Hour Photo Session
$95

Starting bid

Nicole is a popular, talented Twin Cities based photographer and would love to capture your family, friends, or just you during a one hour photo session for you in your home or at an outdoor location.

Worth $325

Ope, a Minnesota Basket item
Ope, a Minnesota Basket
$35

Starting bid

Ope pint glasses, 6 pack of Killebrew root beer, Mini soda dish towel, coasters, Minnesota wood decor piece, and several Minnesota made snacks. in your home or at an outdoor location.

Worth $125

Harper Ellis Hair Extensions item
Harper Ellis Hair Extensions
$85

Starting bid

Ever wanted longer hair like... now? Harper Ellis is a luxury hair extension brand that is used nation-wide at some of the top salons. Bid now for a full set of clip-in extensions or a halo extension piece matched to your hair color.

Worth up to $286

2 Night Stay at Grandview Lodge item
2 Night Stay at Grandview Lodge
$150

Starting bid

Have a getaway weekend in Nisswa, MN and discover the beauty of Grandview Lodge.

Worth up to $500

Davanni's Basket item
Davanni's Basket
$20

Starting bid

Grab a pizza with the $25 gift card in this basket and then enjoy all of the merch inside! Includes a pizza cutter, notebook, bottle opener, cups, t-shirt, lined lunch box, reusable grocery bag, and more!

Worth up to $75

Wild Mountain Superday Tickets for Two item
Wild Mountain Superday Tickets for Two
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a day for two at Wild Mountain in Taylors Falls! Waterpark, alpine slides, and go karts?! Sounds like a freakin blast

Worth up to $86

Sterling Silver Freshwater Pearl Necklace item
Sterling Silver Freshwater Pearl Necklace
$18

Starting bid

This necklace is made up of .925 sterling silver and an orange freshwater pearl.

Worth up to $60

Luxury Storage Solutions and Menswear Accessories item
Luxury Storage Solutions and Menswear Accessories item
Luxury Storage Solutions and Menswear Accessories item
Luxury Storage Solutions and Menswear Accessories
$150

Starting bid

Custom White Oak Tie Rack with stainless steel hardware and laser engraved, custom wood lapel pins and cufflink set that is also laser engraved, and a long handle shoe horn with laser engraving.

Worth up to $500

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