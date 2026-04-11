2026 Wilmington Willows (WW)

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Includes 2026 WW Registration, 2026 NECL T30 League fees, Umpire fees, food during league games & few practice games during that time.
Includes 2026 WW Registration, 2026 MSCL T40 League fees, Umpire fees, food during league games & few practice games during that time.
Includes 2026 WW Registration, 2026 NECL T30 League fees, 2026 MSCL T40 League fees, Umpire fees, food during league games & few practice games during that time.
$
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