Wilshire Athletic Association
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Wilshire Athletic Association

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Wilshire Athletic Association

About this event

Sales closed

2026 Wilshire Spring Celebration

70 Columbus Ave

Springfield, MA 01105, USA

Add a donation for Wilshire Athletic Association

$

Picnic Guest Ticket
$10

(Players & coaches are free - select option below.)

Picnic Player or Coach
Free

Please select this option to tell us how many players / coaches are attending.

Picnic + Wilshire T-shirt
$25

Use this option to buy a picnic ticket ($10) and a discounted t-shirt ($15, normally $20). Please provide your size later in the purchase notes; small - 2XL available. EXTRA LARGE IS SOLD OUT

Picnic + Wilshire Sweatshirt
$40

Use this option to buy a picnic ticket ($10) and a discounted sweatshirt ($30, normally $35). Please provide your size later in the purchase notes; small - 2XL available.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!