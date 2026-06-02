2026 Wilshire Spring Celebration

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About this event
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(Players & coaches are free - select option below.)
Please select this option to tell us how many players / coaches are attending.
Use this option to buy a picnic ticket ($10) and a discounted t-shirt ($15, normally $20). Please provide your size later in the purchase notes; small - 2XL available. EXTRA LARGE IS SOLD OUT
Use this option to buy a picnic ticket ($10) and a discounted sweatshirt ($30, normally $35). Please provide your size later in the purchase notes; small - 2XL available.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!