Wilton Pride Inc

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Wilton Pride Inc

About this event

2026 Wilton Pride Festival T-shirt

Small Black item
Small Black item
Small Black
$20

100% cotton black t-shirt with our logo on the front and festival print on the back. Locally designed by Maria Stylianou and printed by Custom T's. 

Medium Black item
Medium Black item
Medium Black
$20

100% cotton black t-shirt with our logo on the front and festival print on the back. Locally designed by Maria Stylianou and printed by Custom T's. 

Large Black item
Large Black item
Large Black
$20

100% cotton black t-shirt with our logo on the front and festival print on the back. Locally designed by Maria Stylianou and printed by Custom T's. 

X-Large Black item
X-Large Black item
X-Large Black
$20

100% cotton black t-shirt with our logo on the front and festival print on the back. Locally designed by Maria Stylianou and printed by Custom T's. 

2XL Black item
2XL Black item
2XL Black
$25

100% cotton black t-shirt with our logo on the front and festival print on the back. Locally designed by Maria Stylianou and printed by Custom T's. 

3XL Black item
3XL Black item
3XL Black
$25

100% cotton black t-shirt with our logo on the front and festival print on the back. Locally designed by Maria Stylianou and printed by Custom T's. 

Small White item
Small White
$20

100% cotton white t-shirt with our festival print on the front. Locally designed by Maria Stylianou and printed by Custom T's. 

Medium White item
Medium White
$20

100% cotton white t-shirt with our festival print on the front. Locally designed by Maria Stylianou and printed by Custom T's. 

Large White item
Large White
$20

100% cotton white t-shirt with our festival print on the front. Locally designed by Maria Stylianou and printed by Custom T's. 

X-Large White item
X-Large White
$20

100% cotton white t-shirt with our festival print on the front. Locally designed by Maria Stylianou and printed by Custom T's. 

2XL White item
2XL White
$25

100% cotton white t-shirt with our festival print on the front. Locally designed by Maria Stylianou and printed by Custom T's. 

3XL White item
3XL White
$25

100% cotton white t-shirt with our festival print on the front. Locally designed by Maria Stylianou and printed by Custom T's. 

Shipping for OUT OF TOWN ORDERS item
Shipping for OUT OF TOWN ORDERS
$10
Add a donation for Wilton Pride Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!