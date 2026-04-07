2026 Wilton Pride Festival T-shirt

Hosted by
About this event
100% cotton black t-shirt with our logo on the front and festival print on the back. Locally designed by Maria Stylianou and printed by Custom T's.
100% cotton black t-shirt with our logo on the front and festival print on the back. Locally designed by Maria Stylianou and printed by Custom T's.
100% cotton black t-shirt with our logo on the front and festival print on the back. Locally designed by Maria Stylianou and printed by Custom T's.
100% cotton black t-shirt with our logo on the front and festival print on the back. Locally designed by Maria Stylianou and printed by Custom T's.
100% cotton black t-shirt with our logo on the front and festival print on the back. Locally designed by Maria Stylianou and printed by Custom T's.
100% cotton black t-shirt with our logo on the front and festival print on the back. Locally designed by Maria Stylianou and printed by Custom T's.
100% cotton white t-shirt with our festival print on the front. Locally designed by Maria Stylianou and printed by Custom T's.
100% cotton white t-shirt with our festival print on the front. Locally designed by Maria Stylianou and printed by Custom T's.
100% cotton white t-shirt with our festival print on the front. Locally designed by Maria Stylianou and printed by Custom T's.
100% cotton white t-shirt with our festival print on the front. Locally designed by Maria Stylianou and printed by Custom T's.
100% cotton white t-shirt with our festival print on the front. Locally designed by Maria Stylianou and printed by Custom T's.
100% cotton white t-shirt with our festival print on the front. Locally designed by Maria Stylianou and printed by Custom T's.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!