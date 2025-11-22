2026 WIN Monthly Luncheon Tickets

Hosted by
About this event
Please be sure to accurately fill out this information to share on our monthly roster with all attendees.
Early bird tickets will be available until the Wednesday before the luncheon. Please be sure to accurately fill out this information to share on our monthly roster with all attendees.
Please be sure to accurately fill out this information to share on our monthly roster with all attendees.
Early bird tickets will be available until the Wednesday before the luncheon. Please be sure to accurately fill out this information to share on our monthly roster with all attendees.
Please be sure to accurately fill out this information to share on our monthly roster with all attendees.
Early bird tickets will be available until the Wednesday before the luncheon. Please be sure to accurately fill out this information to share on our monthly roster with all attendees.
Please be sure to accurately fill out this information to share on our monthly roster with all attendees.
Early bird tickets will be available until the Wednesday before the luncheon. Please be sure to accurately fill out this information to share on our monthly roster with all attendees.
Please be sure to accurately fill out this information to share on our monthly roster with all attendees.
Early bird tickets will be available until the Wednesday before the luncheon. Please be sure to accurately fill out this information to share on our monthly roster with all attendees.
Please be sure to accurately fill out this information to share on our monthly roster with all attendees.
Early bird tickets will be available until the Wednesday before the luncheon. Please be sure to accurately fill out this information to share on our monthly roster with all attendees.
Please be sure to accurately fill out this information to share on our monthly roster with all attendees.
Early bird tickets will be available until the Wednesday before the luncheon. Please be sure to accurately fill out this information to share on our monthly roster with all attendees.
Please be sure to accurately fill out this information to share on our monthly roster with all attendees.
Early bird tickets will be available until the Wednesday before the luncheon. Please be sure to accurately fill out this information to share on our monthly roster with all attendees.
Please be sure to accurately fill out this information to share on our monthly roster with all attendees.
Early bird tickets will be available until the Wednesday before the luncheon. Please be sure to accurately fill out this information to share on our monthly roster with all attendees.
Please be sure to accurately fill out this information to share on our monthly roster with all attendees.
Early bird tickets will be available until the Wednesday before the luncheon. Please be sure to accurately fill out this information to share on our monthly roster with all attendees.
Please be sure to accurately fill out this information to share on our monthly roster with all attendees.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!