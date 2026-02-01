Wind Therapy Ride

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Wind Therapy Ride

About this event

Wind Therapy Ride for the Kids 2026 w/ Gallivant, Shoot To Thrill, Exit 141, Dane Louis, & Saving Abel

1219 5th St

Sioux City, IA 51101, USA

RAFFLE: 1 Chance for $5 to win a Smith & Wesson,
$5

One ticket for a chance to win a S&W M&P 9mm

RAFFLE: 5 Chances for $20 to win a Smith & Wesson
$20

Five tickets for a chance to win a S&W M&P 9mm

RAFFLE: 1 Chance for $5 to win a $500 Tattoo
$5

One ticket for a chance to win a $500 gift card to Outlaw Tattoo in Sioux Falls.

RAFFLE: 5 Chances for $20 to win a $500 Tattoo
$20

Five tickets for a chance to win a $500 gift card to Outlaw Tattoo in Sioux Falls.

Gallivant & Shoot To Thrill General Admission
$20

6-8 3rd Annual WTR Calendar Photo Shoot

8pm-Gallivant

10pm-Shoot To Thrill


**No refunds. This ticket is for Friday night only**

Exit 141, Dane Louis, & Saving Abel
$20

Ride for the Kids Annual Bike Ride

TBD- Exit 141

TBD-Dane Louis

9pm-Saving Abel


**No refunds. This ticket is for Saturday night only**

Add a donation for Wind Therapy Ride

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