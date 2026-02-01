Wind Therapy Ride for the Kids 2026 w/ Gallivant, Shoot To Thrill, Exit 141, Dane Louis, & Saving Abel

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One ticket for a chance to win a S&W M&P 9mm
Five tickets for a chance to win a S&W M&P 9mm
One ticket for a chance to win a $500 gift card to Outlaw Tattoo in Sioux Falls.
Five tickets for a chance to win a $500 gift card to Outlaw Tattoo in Sioux Falls.
6-8 3rd Annual WTR Calendar Photo Shoot
8pm-Gallivant
10pm-Shoot To Thrill
**No refunds. This ticket is for Friday night only**
Ride for the Kids Annual Bike Ride
TBD- Exit 141
TBD-Dane Louis
9pm-Saving Abel
**No refunds. This ticket is for Saturday night only**
$
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