2026 Wine, Chowder & Glass Float Trail - Event Tickets

🌊 Full Weekend Experience: Glass Float & Chowder Trail Passport + Wine Tasting

This ticket is your all-access pass to the Wine, Chowder & Glass Float Trail and the best way to enjoy the entire weekend in Florence.

Your package includes:

Glass Float & Chowder Trail Passport

One Signature Collector Wine Glass

12 wine tasting tickets , valid Saturday and Sunday

Explore Florence all weekend as you search for hidden glass floats in participating businesses Friday through Sunday, shop local, and enjoy the coastal atmosphere. Collect entry tickets at each glass float location and turn them in at the Event Tent at Gazebo Park (Laurel & Bay Streets) by 3:30 PM on Sunday for a chance to win a glass float to take home during the 4:00 PM drawing.





📍 Pick up your Glass Float & Chowder Passport at the Florence Visitors Center on Friday until 4pm or the Event Tent at Gazebo Park (Laurel & Bay Streets) on Saturday and Sunday. On Sunday from 12:00 to 3:00 PM, your passport also unlocks chowder tasting, where Florence’s best chowders compete for ultimate bragging rights.





🍷Saturday & Sunday - Pick up your wine glass & tickets at the Event Tent (Laurel & Bay St) A valid ID (21 and over) is required. Please note that the number of tasting tickets required may vary by winery, and some wineries may charge multiple tickets per tasting.





Perfect for couples, friends, or anyone looking to experience the full flavor of a winter weekend in Florence.