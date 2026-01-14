2026 Wine, Chowder & Glass Float Trail - Event Tickets

Hosted by
About this event
This ticket is your all-access pass to the Wine, Chowder & Glass Float Trail and the best way to enjoy the entire weekend in Florence.
Your package includes:
Explore Florence all weekend as you search for hidden glass floats in participating businesses Friday through Sunday, shop local, and enjoy the coastal atmosphere. Collect entry tickets at each glass float location and turn them in at the Event Tent at Gazebo Park (Laurel & Bay Streets) by 3:30 PM on Sunday for a chance to win a glass float to take home during the 4:00 PM drawing.
📍 Pick up your Glass Float & Chowder Passport at the Florence Visitors Center on Friday until 4pm or the Event Tent at Gazebo Park (Laurel & Bay Streets) on Saturday and Sunday. On Sunday from 12:00 to 3:00 PM, your passport also unlocks chowder tasting, where Florence’s best chowders compete for ultimate bragging rights.
🍷Saturday & Sunday - Pick up your wine glass & tickets at the Event Tent (Laurel & Bay St) A valid ID (21 and over) is required. Please note that the number of tasting tickets required may vary by winery, and some wineries may charge multiple tickets per tasting.
Perfect for couples, friends, or anyone looking to experience the full flavor of a winter weekend in Florence.
Your passport is your key to the fun. The Glass Float Trail runs Friday through Sunday, inviting you to search for glass floats hidden all over Florence. Pick up your passport, explore town, and enter to win a glass float drawing held Sunday at 4:00 PM at Gazebo Park.
Chowder Tasting takes place Sunday from 12:00 to 3:00 PM, featuring Florence’s best chowder.
Passports can be picked up at the Florence Visitors Center on Friday until 4pm, and at the Event Tent at Gazebo Park (Laurel & Bay Streets) on Saturday and Sunday. Come hungry, come curious, and get ready for a great weekend. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
This ticket includes one Signature Collector Wine Glass plus 12 wine tasting tickets, valid for tastings on Saturday and Sunday during the Wine, Chowder & Glass Float Trail.
🪪 ID Required: Must be 21 and over. Please bring a valid ID to participate in wine tastings.
📍 Pick-Up Location:
Event Tent at Gazebo Park (Laurel & Bay Streets)
🍷 Pick up your wine glass and tasting tickets at the Event Tent before you start tasting.
Perfect for wine lovers ready to sip, stroll, and explore Florence all weekend.
Take home a keepsake from the Wine, Chowder & Glass Float Trail. This ticket is for the collector wine glass only and does not include tastings. Pick up at the Event Tent at Gazebo Park (Laurel & Bay St) on Saturday or Sunday. Limited quantities available.
Looking to keep the tasting going? 🍷 This option is perfect for guests who want extra wine tasting tickets during the Wine, Chowder & Glass Float Trail.
We recommend this ticket for participants who already have an official event wine glass and are ready for a few more sips along the way.
Wine tastings take place Saturday and Sunday, giving you plenty of time to sip, stroll, shop, and enjoy Florence’s coastal vibe. Please note that the number of tasting tickets required may vary by winery, and some wineries may charge multiple tickets for a single tasting.
Bring your valid ID (21 and over), pick up your tasting tickets at the Event Tent at Gazebo Park (Laurel & Bay Streets), and let the fun continue.
More tastings, more discoveries, more reasons to love a winter weekend in Florence. 🍷
