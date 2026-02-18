🍷2026 Wine Down in the Parks

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About this event
General Admission tickets to the Wine Down in the Parks 2026 event include all food and beverages from local restaurants and purveyors from 5:00 to 8:00 PM on Saturday, April 18. Florida sales tax on alcoholic beverages is included in the ticket price. Must be 21 or older to purchase this ticket.
General Admission tickets to the Wine Down in the Parks 2026 event include food and non-alcoholic beverages only from local restaurants and purveyors from 5:00 to 8:00 PM on Saturday, April 18.
$
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