The San Marco Preservation Society, Inc.

Hosted by

The San Marco Preservation Society, Inc.

About this event

🍷2026 Wine Down in the Parks

Whatley

Davin, and Balis Parks in San Marco

WDIP26 General Admission
$75

General Admission tickets to the Wine Down in the Parks 2026 event include all food and beverages from local restaurants and purveyors from 5:00 to 8:00 PM on Saturday, April 18. Florida sales tax on alcoholic beverages is included in the ticket price. Must be 21 or older to purchase this ticket.

Non-Alcohol Admission
$50

General Admission tickets to the Wine Down in the Parks 2026 event include food and non-alcoholic beverages only from local restaurants and purveyors from 5:00 to 8:00 PM on Saturday, April 18.

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