2026 Wine Women & Shoes

Hosted by
About this event
Admission for one (1) to an evening of style and celebration, featuring marketplace shopping, unlimited wine & spirit tastings, opportunity to bid on incomparable experiences, fashion show, delicious bites and more!
VIP admission includes exclusive shopping hour with first dibs on marketplace items; exclusive VIP discounts & incentives at select vendors, advanced tour of the Keys to the Closet display & first opportunity to purchase a key—before they sell out!
Reserved table for six (6) guests with VIP access to all event activities, including marketplace shopping, wine & spirit tastings, fashion show, and delicious bites!
Make a lasting statement of community leadership by becoming the Exclusive Presenting Sponsor of Wine Women & Shoes benefiting Children’s Protection Center. This top-tier opportunity provides your business with maximum brand exposure across all media, print, and digital platforms, while offering an incredible experience for your guests at a prominent VIP table.
Benefits include:
Benefits include:
Benefits include:
Four (4) sponsorship options are available and are listed below and each include unique benefits:
Four (4) sponsorship options are available and are listed below and each include unique benefits:
Three (3) sponsorship options are available and are listed below and each include unique benefits:
Members of the Signature Look Society receive a complimentary event ticket, along with exclusive recognition as part of this first-ever group shaping a new standard of style!
Even more, the first 20 members will enjoy personalized styling by The Maison Marie for the evening’s event—an opportunity to be impeccably styled and to debut a look that defines the night.
This opportunity is the perfect fit for those who can’t make the event but still want to make a meaningful impact with a donations between $50–$999.
To support with a different amount, please select the option below to make an additional donation in support of this event.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!