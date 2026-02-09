Children's Protection Center

2026 Wine Women & Shoes

21 Rahling Cir

Little Rock, AR 72223, USA

General Admission
$150

Admission for one (1) to an evening of style and celebration, featuring marketplace shopping, unlimited wine & spirit tastings, opportunity to bid on incomparable experiences, fashion show, delicious bites and more!

VIP Admission
$200

VIP admission includes exclusive shopping hour with first dibs on marketplace items; exclusive VIP discounts & incentives at select vendors, advanced tour of the Keys to the Closet display & first opportunity to purchase a key—before they sell out!

Special Seating for Six (6)
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Reserved table for six (6) guests with VIP access to all event activities, including marketplace shopping, wine & spirit tastings, fashion show, and delicious bites!

Exclusive Presenting High "Heal" Sponsor
$15,000

Make a lasting statement of community leadership by becoming the Exclusive Presenting Sponsor of Wine Women & Shoes benefiting Children’s Protection Center. This top-tier opportunity provides your business with maximum brand exposure across all media, print, and digital platforms, while offering an incredible experience for your guests at a prominent VIP table.


Benefits include:

  1. Welcome remarks from company representative
  2. One (1) prominent table with seating for six (6) guests and six (6) party packs
  3. Logo on the invitations when secured within the designated timeframe prior to the event
  4. Logo placement in event public relations and advertising initiatives, press releases, event collateral including program paddle, signage, and event photo backdrop(s)
  5. Acknowledgement as the Presenting Sponsor and logo on all print and electronic promotional materials
  6. On-stage verbal recognition and prominent signage at the event
  7. Opportunity to promote business with booth at event (booth/contents to be approved by Children’s Protection Center)
  8. Post-event thank you e-blast to all attendees featuring your logo
Exclusive Power "Heal" Sponsor
$10,000

Benefits include:

  1. One (1) prominent table with seating for four (4) guests and four (4) party packs
  2. Logo on the invitations when secured within the designated timeframe prior to the event
  3. Acknowledgement as the Power “Heal” Sponsor and logo on all print and electronic promotional materials
  4. Logo placement on the program paddle
  5. On-stage verbal recognition and prominent signage at the event
"Heal" Your "Sole" Sponsor
$7,500

Benefits include:

  1. Logo on the invitations when secured \within the designated timeframe prior to the event
  2. On-stage verbal recognition and prominent signage at the event
  3. Opportunity to promote business with product placement at event
  4. Logo placement on the program paddle
  5. Two (2) VIP tickets and two (2) party packs
$5,000 Specialty Sponsorships
$5,000

Four (4) sponsorship options are available and are listed below and each include unique benefits:

  1. Party Pack Sponsor
  2. Sip Sponsor
  3. Entertainment Sponsor
  4. Sole Men Sponsor
$2,500 Specialty Sponsorships
$2,500

Four (4) sponsorship options are available and are listed below and each include unique benefits:

  1. Keys to the Closet Sponsor
  2. Beauty Bar & Slay Station Sponsor
  3. Best in Shoe Awards Sponsor
  4. Moment of Impact Sponsor
$1,000 Specialty Sponsorships
$1,000

Three (3) sponsorship options are available and are listed below and each include unique benefits:

  1. Photo Vignettes Sponsor
  2. Wal of Wine & Spirits Sponsor
  3. Park & Pour Sponsor
$250 Signature Look Society Specialty Sponsorship
$250

Members of the Signature Look Society receive a complimentary event ticket, along with exclusive recognition as part of this first-ever group shaping a new standard of style!


Even more, the first 20 members will enjoy personalized styling by The Maison Marie for the evening’s event—an opportunity to be impeccably styled and to debut a look that defines the night.

Comfy Shoe Specialty Sponsorship
$50

This opportunity is the perfect fit for those who can’t make the event but still want to make a meaningful impact with a donations between $50–$999.


To support with a different amount, please select the option below to make an additional donation in support of this event.

