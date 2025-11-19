2026 Voice of Democracy Scholarship Sponsorships

Department of Arizona covers the cost of the banquet for the student and one escort. If you would like to assist with this expense, your sponsorship is completely tax deductible.
This will provide a scholarship in the amount of $2000 to the Department 1st place winner of the Voice of Democracy competition.
This will provide a scholarship in the amount of $1000 to the Department 2nd place winner of the Voice of Democracy competition.
This will provide a scholarship in the amount of $750 to the Department 3rd place winner of the Voice of Democracy competition.
This will provide a scholarship in the amount of $500 to 1 of 6 4th Place winners of the Voice of Democracy competition.
This will provide a scholarship in the amount of $500 to the Department 1st place winner of the Patriot's Pen competition.
This will provide a scholarship in the amount of $400 to the Department 2nd place winner of the Patriot's Pen competition.
This will provide a scholarship in the amount of $300 to the Department 1st place winner of the Patriot's Pen competition.
This will provide a scholarship in the amount of $100 to 1 of 6 4th Place winners of the Patriot's Pen competition.
