2026 Voice of Democracy Scholarship Sponsorships

Sponsor a Banquet Ticket
$55

Department of Arizona covers the cost of the banquet for the student and one escort. If you would like to assist with this expense, your sponsorship is completely tax deductible.

Voice of Democracy 1st Place Sponsor
$2,000

This will provide a scholarship in the amount of $2000 to the Department 1st place winner of the Voice of Democracy competition.

Voice of Democracy 2nd Place Sponsor
$1,000

This will provide a scholarship in the amount of $1000 to the Department 2nd place winner of the Voice of Democracy competition.

Voice of Democracy 3rd Place Sponsor
$750

This will provide a scholarship in the amount of $750 to the Department 3rd place winner of the Voice of Democracy competition.

Voice of Democracy 4th Place Sponsor
$350

This will provide a scholarship in the amount of $500 to 1 of 6 4th Place winners of the Voice of Democracy competition.

Patriots Pen 1st Place Sponsor
$500

This will provide a scholarship in the amount of $500 to the Department 1st place winner of the Patriot's Pen competition.

Patriots Pen 2nd Place Sponsor
$400

This will provide a scholarship in the amount of $400 to the Department 2nd place winner of the Patriot's Pen competition.

Patriots Pen 3rd Place Sponsor
$300

This will provide a scholarship in the amount of $300 to the Department 1st place winner of the Patriot's Pen competition.

Patriots Pen 4th Place Sponsor
$100

This will provide a scholarship in the amount of $100 to 1 of 6 4th Place winners of the Patriot's Pen competition.

